SUN BELT MEN Marshall 87, Arkansas State 78

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:44 a.m.

SUN BELT MEN

Marshall 87, Arkansas State 78, OT

A 13-0 Marshall run over the first four minutes of overtime Saturday powered the Thundering Herd past Arkansas State at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Marshall (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) led by 11 points early in the second half, but the Red Wolves closed to within two points with 70 seconds remaining. ASU (9-12, 1-7) ultimately sent the game to an extra session on Julian Lual's steal that set up a Caleb Fields layup, tying the game at 71-71 with three seconds left. But the Red Wolves could not overcome a combined 50 points from Andrew Taylor (27) and Taevion Kinsey (23).

Fields had 17 points and 10 assists for the Red Wolves, while Avery Felts and Omar El-Sheikh led ASU with 18 points and 15 rebounds, respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

