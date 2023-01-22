Texarkana city manager set to resign

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington on Friday announced his resignation from the position effective March 31, after less than two years on the job.

Hired in the aftermath of former City Manager Kenny Haskin's surprise resignation, Ellington began his tenure in June 2021.

He is leaving to become executive director of the Crater Planning District Commission in Petersburg, Va. The organization serves 11 city and county governments in southern Virginia in the areas of transportation, economic and small business development, the environment and as a facilitator for major military-related discussions.

"Ellington's family lives in the southern Virginia area, and this opportunity will allow him and his wife to be near their three children, their spouses and their four grandchildren. Recognizing that time, health and family are precious, he and his wife made the decision for him to accept this new position," according to the release.

During his time as city manager, the city has "navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs and strategies and focused on planned growth and economic vitality," Ellington said in his resignation letter.

Ellington said he is "excited about the vision of the board of directors and what that means for the citizens and future of Texarkana" and thanked the board for allowing him to "lead a great group of dedicated public servants."

He said he will focus his remaining time on wrapping up key city and community efforts and collaborating with the board and department heads to provide a smooth transition.