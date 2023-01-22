ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: TheatreSquared ‘corners’ comedy; Picasso in Fort Smith





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Corner-store comedy

The only thing that isn't for sale at Mr. Kim's corner variety store is his family legacy, but big-dollar projects moving in represent a big challenge in "Kim's Convenience" by Ins Choi. Fayetteville professional company TheatreSquared opens its production of the Korean-Canadian comedy Wednesday, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 19 in its West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

3-musical season

Arkansas Public Theatre will stage three musicals for its Season 38 in 2024. The abbreviated season, explains Artistic Director Ed McClure, will "allow the amazing upgrades and improvements" to the Victory Theater, the company's home, at 116 S. Second St., Rogers.

The season opens Feb. 16-18 and 22-25, 2024, with "Into the Woods" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine). Auditions will take place Dec. 11-12, 2023.

The other shows:

◼️ "Rent" (book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson), April 12-14 and 18-21, 2024, with auditions Feb. 19-20, 2024.

◼️ "Kinky Boots" (music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the motion picture of the same name, screenplay by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth), June 21-23 and 27-30, 2024, with auditions April 15-16, 2024.

Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Pine Bluff season

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will offer seven theatrical productions during the 2023 season, starting with "The Play That Goes Wrong — High School Edition" by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Feb. 16-19 in the center's 232-seat Catherine M. Bellamy Theater.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ March 10-12 and 17-19: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, in the 65-seat Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS at 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff.

◼️ April 20-23: "Charlotte's Web" by Joseph Robinette, based on the children's classic by E.B. White, Bellamy Theater.

◼️ June 16-18 and 23-25: "The Last Five Years," music, lyrics and book by Jason Robert Brown, Black Box Theater.

◼️ July 21-23 and July 28-30: "Rock of Ages," jukebox musical by Chris D'Arienzo, featuring arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp of '80s hits including "We Built this City," "I Wanna Rock" and "Don't Stop Believin'," Bellamy Theater.

◼️ Sept. 15-17 and 22-24: "Over the River and Through the Woods" by Joe DiPietro, Black Box Theater.

◼️ Dec. 15-17, "Razzle Dazzle," the center's biennial fundraiser, Bellamy Theater.

For more information, call (870) 536-3375, email lcollins@asc701.org or visit asc701.org/2023-season; to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions.

A Madoura vase is part of the “Pablo Picasso: 25 Years of Edition Ceramics from the Rosenbaum Collection,” opening today at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) ART: Picasso in Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout 2023, opens three exhibitions today:

◼️ "Pablo Picasso: 25 Years of Edition Ceramics from the Rosenbaum Collection," 46 whimsical ceramic pieces Picasso created in partnership with George and Suzanne Ramie and the artisans at their Madoura Pottery workshop in Vallauris, in Southern France, between 1947 and 1971, up through April 23.

◼️ "Art Center to Museum: The Last 75 Years," up until April 9, a journey through a timeline of organizational milestones and a 15-foot collage of more than 300 photos taken of people and events, dating from a citizen-led effort to provide art exhibitions and art classes for the public in 1948.

◼️ "75 Years: The RAM Permanent Collection," also up until April 9, focuses on the museum's Permanent Collection of more than 500 pieces.

The museum will offer guided tours of the exhibitions and various art classes will highlight exhibitions and museum history. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

ETC.: Potluck & Poison Ivy

Poet and producer Paula Martin "headlines" Potluck and Poison Ivy, 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Musical guests are The Salty Dogs. Tickets, $35, include a box dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Martin, a Pine Bluff native, created and produced the internationally syndicated radio show "Tales from the South." She has published poetry, short stories and creative nonfiction in anthologies, collections, literary magazines and journals, winning national and international awards. She has also published two novels and four poetry collections.



