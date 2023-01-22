Train strikes, kills man in south LR

A Little Rock man was struck and killed by a train in south Little Rock on Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.

Officers arrived at 9300 Mann Road shortly after 10 a.m. and observed a dead man on the tracks near Wilderness Road.

They spoke with the train's engineer, who reported seeing a man walking on the tracks. The engineer said he blew the train's horn multiple times, but the man did not get off the tracks and was hit and killed.

A woman arrived on the scene and told police she thought it was her son, Alvin Ayers, 41, whose listed address is nearby on Wilderness Road.

Officers were able to identify the victim as Ayers before turning the body over to the county coroner, the report states.