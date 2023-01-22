Sections
by The Associated Press | Today at 3:44 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayors Eric Adams of New York, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Sylvester Turner of Houston. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayors Francis Suarez of Miami, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, John Giles of Mesa, Ariz., and Andre Dickens of Atlanta. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — McCaul, Manchin; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Penny Young Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America; Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

