UAFS Spotlight: Anderson relishes role for Lions men’s basketball team

FORT SMITH -- Jim Boone doesn't know where the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball program would be without junior do-it-all guard Evan Anderson, but Boone is very glad he will never have to find out.

It all started with a phone call in 2019 shortly after Boone took over the UAFS program.

"He just blew me away in our conversation," the UAFS coach said. "I didn't know how good of a player he was or could be, but I knew and learned he was a great person. He had fallen in love with this university and was signed by the previous staff before I got here. They saw something special in him, and I thought he'd be a great fit for our rebuilding program. What a player he has become while here."

Anderson hit the ground running, starting as a freshman during the 2019 season, and he hasn't looked back, making a big impact for the Lions. He has become the heart and soul of the program and an extension of Boone on and off the court.

UAFS (8-10, 4-8 Lone Star Conference) is now on the verge of potentially delivering back-to-back winning years for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"I came here to try to help build something special," Anderson said. "We needed that foundation built first. Putting that first winning year together in a while was very special last season. All those years stacked on each other to finally put the year together we all wanted. We finally stepped up to the plate. If we are able to put together back-to-back winning seasons in this conference, I think it shows how much we are putting on for this city.

"We love the support we get and want to represent Fort Smith."

Boone, who has coached for 37 seasons and has 598 career wins, over the years has been a specialist in turning around programs. Boone said he learned many years ago it takes a special type of player to be in the initial recruiting class of a rebuild.

Anderson was just the type of player Boone was looking for to begin the Lions' restoration. Anderson has brought his high character, intelligence, competitiveness and loyalty throughout the years while on campus.

"Evan has grown with the program, and the program has grown with him," Boone said. "He has been actively involved in everything here. His play on the court and his leadership is special. A coach-led team can be good, but a player-led team can be great. We never have to worry about our practice or preparation because we have Evan Anderson. He demands excellence from his teammates. He embodies everything this program is looking for. He is just a winner."

Anderson is giving his best effort to help the cause of another winning year with his standout defense and passing abilities. Through 18 games of the season, he is averaging 7.9 points, a team-high 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and .9 steals while playing a team-high 34.5 minutes per contest.

When the scouting report comes out for each game, Anderson knows who he will have on defense. His responsibility will always be the opposing team's best scorer. Anderson said he loves the challenge of always going against the best players in the Lone Star Conference.

"I just want to never be scored on," Anderson said with a laugh. "Even if they miss the shot and we get a stop, I feel like I could've done even better. Coach has put trust in me to be a leader on the defensive end, so I have to bring it every day for my teammates to feed off that energy."

UAFS redshirt freshman guard Payton Brown from Waldron leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game this season. It is often Anderson getting Brown open shots, and Brown couldn't be more appreciative of the hard work Anderson does to have the offense running at its best.

"Evan is going to hold everyone to a high standard," Brown said. "He pushes everybody to get better. He is going to bring the energy. It's nice to have somebody like him around to help build this program up. He is a great all-around player and brings whatever we need that night. Whether it's scoring or on the defensive end, he is going to be the guy doing it all for us. What a great player and teammate he is."

Unselfishness is often the first word coaches and teammates use to describe Anderson. The Carrollton, Texas, native just wants to be able to see that his team has more points on the scoreboard after the final buzzer no matter what it takes.

"It's always about the team being first for me," Anderson said. "Growing up in middle school and high school, my first priority was just about winning. My coaches would tell me to be more aggressive. But I just want to make the right play. I could score zero points in a win and feel great compared to scoring 30 points and losing."

Anderson has come a long way in his basketball career.

He was just a 5-11 undersized guard entering his senior year of high school. Now up to 6-4, he has physically and mentally grown to be an elite force on the basketball floor after UAFS took a chance on him. Anderson currently is third all-time in the Division II era for the Lions in career assists. He started the season with 231 behind DaVaunta Thomas (268), Seth Youngblood (270), Jalynn Mitchell (298) and Alex Cooper (494).

But the biggest assist of Anderson's life goes to his parents, who he feels put him down the right path to find success on and off the court.

"They have molded me to be the person I am today," Anderson said. "Coming from my dad being in a single-parent household and my mom coming from a low-income family, I've learned so much from them. My mom has her master's, and my dad was a teacher and coach. They built themselves up with hard work. They grinded to get where they are and have provided me with my own motivation. They've helped me get where I am at because they sacrificed a lot for me to play basketball growing up. I appreciate them so much, and I want to make them proud."

