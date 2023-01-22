SWAC MEN

UAPB 62, SOUTHERN 55

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ran its winning streak to five games after getting a wire-to-wire victory over its Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals.

Shaun Doss had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for UAPB (9-11, 5-2), which never trailed while handing Southern (9-10, 5-1) its first conference loss. Trejon Ware had nine points and Kylen Milten and Ismael Plet each tallied eight points.

DeSean Woods scored 12 points and Brian Whitley connected for 11 points for the Jaguars, who were down 36-24 at halftime before getting within 45-44 midway through the second half. But UAPB answered with a 13-2 run to break the game back open and keep Southern on its heels.