SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 70, SOUTHERN 53

Maya Peat had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead and never relented in pounding Southern at Pine Bluff.

Maori Davenport came off the bench to post 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, while Demetria Shepherd collected 12 points for UAPB (5-12, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which built a 24-9 lead after one quarter. The Golden Lions continued to pile on to their cushion and established a 44-20 advantage early in the third quarter before coasting the rest of the way.

The victory also snapped UAPB's 10-game losing streak to Southern (7-10, 4-2).

Genovea Johnson had 14 points and Sirviva Legions ended with 12 points for the Jaguars.