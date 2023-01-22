Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB 70, SOUTHERN 53

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:47 a.m.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 70, SOUTHERN 53

Maya Peat had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead and never relented in pounding Southern at Pine Bluff.

Maori Davenport came off the bench to post 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, while Demetria Shepherd collected 12 points for UAPB (5-12, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which built a 24-9 lead after one quarter. The Golden Lions continued to pile on to their cushion and established a 44-20 advantage early in the third quarter before coasting the rest of the way.

The victory also snapped UAPB's 10-game losing streak to Southern (7-10, 4-2).

Genovea Johnson had 14 points and Sirviva Legions ended with 12 points for the Jaguars.

Print Headline: UAPB 70, SOUTHERN 53

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT