Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 19-year-old arrested in connection with Conway double homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 4:10 p.m.
A Conway Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to Saturday’s double homicide on Lucille Street in Conway, police said Monday afternoon.

Dashaun Jordan Jones, 19, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Saturday, roughly an hour after two men were fatally shot in the 1800 block of Lucille Street, Conway police said in a tweet. 

The area is about a half-mile east of the University of Central Arkansas campus.

One victim was found dead at the scene and one later died at the hospital, police said.  

Raekwon Hull, 26, and Derek Palmer, 25, were the victims in the homicide, Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said Monday afternoon.

Jones was transferred to Faulkner County jail where he is being held without bond until his first court appearance, according to the post on Twitter. Police said he faces two capital murder charges.

Due to a glitch, the jail roster indicated Jones was released shortly after 6:00 a.m., Sherry Skaggs, a spokesperson for the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. 

“He is and has been in custody since the time of arrest,” Skaggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT