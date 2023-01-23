Ballet to tell story of Moses at UAM

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Ballet Magnificat! in a performance entitled "Deliver Us!" The production will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center.

"Deliver Us!" tells the biblical story of Moses through dance, according to a news release.

"The show presents the story of the enslaved Jewish people, who cry out for help as they toil under the blazing Egyptian sun. One man, Moses, emerges as a challenger to the pharaoh and leads the people to freedom," according to the release.

Ballet Magnificat! is based in Jackson, Miss. as a Christian-focused arts organization. It was founded in 1986 by Keith and Kathy Thibodeaux and operates a professional touring company, a school of the arts, and a preprofessional training program .

"We are very excited to be able to bring Ballet Magnificat! to Monticello and hope everyone will come out and enjoy this colorful, exciting performance," said Susan Akin, president of the concert association. "Seeing the familiar story of Moses told through dance brings it alive in a whole new way, and we encourage everyone to experience it for themselves."

Tickets to the performance are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans and $15 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased at the door, by calling the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association office at (870) 460-1888, or online at searkconcert.org.