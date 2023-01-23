Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 12-18.
Jan. 12
Phillip Drew Emitt, 24, and Bailey Dawn Carpenter, 23, both of Rogers
Jan. 13
Haily Renee Davis, 21, and Bailey Elizabeth Hatcher, 22, both of Bentonville
Gregory Hunter Haley, 24, and Bryanna Hope Shumate, 23, both of Centerton
Dexter Randall Harp, 32, and Betsy Mae Wiersema, 35, both of Springdale
Nicki Tijlim Lor, 28, and Leah Michal Young, 29, both of Gentry
Rodney Joseph Muse, 49, and Misty Lee Wilson, 41, both of Rogers
Christopher Lee Nichols, 38, and Bersaida Loaiza Sanchez, 46, both of Rogers
Luis Rubalcava, 45, and Raquel Gaede De Castro, 39, both of Bentonville
Jaime Torres, 28, and Kerra Michelle Harmon, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Luis Diego Zeledon, 37, and Jordan Nicole Kosine, 22, both of Bentonville
Jan. 17
Jason Sean Combs, 44, and Krystal Gene Rogers, 38, both of Springdale
Ahmet Karadas, 26, Fayetteville, and Alyssa Aralia Rose Johnson, 28, Siloam Springs
Marlon Andrew Sides, 26, and Jennifer Dominguez-Cardoso, 27, both of Bentonville
Jino Simon, 27, and Cindy Tamashiro, 25, both of Springdale
Brandon Michael Spoores, 25, and Kaylee Morgan Boggs, 23, both of Garfield
Olaoluwa Paul Taiwo, 39, and Adetutu Teju Adurogbangba, 33, both of Centerton
Jan. 18
Hector Manuel Garcia Caballero, 38, and Maria Concepcion Perea Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers
Derek Allen Leger, 19, and Tayler Mackenzie Brossett, 18, both of Centerton
Sintia Nataly Magana, 25, and Ashlee Nicole Santibanez, 26, both of Springdale
Esvin Enrique Mazariegos De Leon, 49, and Rubenia Sanchez, 58, both of Rogers
Edgar Gerald McKenzie, 77, and Brenda Kaye Garland, 70, both of Rogers