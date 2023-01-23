Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 12-18.

Jan. 12

Phillip Drew Emitt, 24, and Bailey Dawn Carpenter, 23, both of Rogers

Jan. 13

Haily Renee Davis, 21, and Bailey Elizabeth Hatcher, 22, both of Bentonville

Gregory Hunter Haley, 24, and Bryanna Hope Shumate, 23, both of Centerton

Dexter Randall Harp, 32, and Betsy Mae Wiersema, 35, both of Springdale

Nicki Tijlim Lor, 28, and Leah Michal Young, 29, both of Gentry

Rodney Joseph Muse, 49, and Misty Lee Wilson, 41, both of Rogers

Christopher Lee Nichols, 38, and Bersaida Loaiza Sanchez, 46, both of Rogers

Luis Rubalcava, 45, and Raquel Gaede De Castro, 39, both of Bentonville

Jaime Torres, 28, and Kerra Michelle Harmon, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Luis Diego Zeledon, 37, and Jordan Nicole Kosine, 22, both of Bentonville

Jan. 17

Jason Sean Combs, 44, and Krystal Gene Rogers, 38, both of Springdale

Ahmet Karadas, 26, Fayetteville, and Alyssa Aralia Rose Johnson, 28, Siloam Springs

Marlon Andrew Sides, 26, and Jennifer Dominguez-Cardoso, 27, both of Bentonville

Jino Simon, 27, and Cindy Tamashiro, 25, both of Springdale

Brandon Michael Spoores, 25, and Kaylee Morgan Boggs, 23, both of Garfield

Olaoluwa Paul Taiwo, 39, and Adetutu Teju Adurogbangba, 33, both of Centerton

Jan. 18

Hector Manuel Garcia Caballero, 38, and Maria Concepcion Perea Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers

Derek Allen Leger, 19, and Tayler Mackenzie Brossett, 18, both of Centerton

Sintia Nataly Magana, 25, and Ashlee Nicole Santibanez, 26, both of Springdale

Esvin Enrique Mazariegos De Leon, 49, and Rubenia Sanchez, 58, both of Rogers

Edgar Gerald McKenzie, 77, and Brenda Kaye Garland, 70, both of Rogers