Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 9

Daylight Donuts

200 S. Bloomington St., Suite J, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Dollar General

1010 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hot water to bathroom sink at 97 degrees.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

3511 U.S. 412 East, Building 300-100, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Crates of chemicals stored in front of the handwashing sink by the ice machine. Pedal mechanism used to turn on the water is not easily accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

Grumpy's Coffee

112 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: No sanitizer in the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

KFC

903 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Inside surface of chicken walk-in cooler door and floors have an accumulation of food residue. Ice buildup on entry to walk-in freezer by door.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

603 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and changed gloves before handling clean dishes, but did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves. Employee went from working in the customer service area to serving line, changed gloves, but did not wash hands. Foods on the salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. Thermometer and food checked in the cold-holding pass through is 42 degrees. Unit was in defrost mode at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No hot water at the handwashing sink in the dish room. Water temperature is 57 degrees. Water temperature at the handwashing sink at the customer service area is 88-84 degrees. Water temperature at the kitchen handwashing sink is 135 degrees. Handwashing sink in the kitchen area does not stay on. It appears to be an issue with the sensor.

The Lion Stop

601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Fried chicken strips at 118 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Condensate dripping onto bottled soft drinks in the walk-in cooler. Restroom was out of order.

RibCrib BBQ

3475 U.S. 412 E., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pans of queso and gravy are not at 135 degrees or above. Items are double panned to prevent scorching, but also affects the effectiveness of the steam table to keep foods hot. Lettuce and salsa are at 42 degrees. Person in charge said lid was up on unit during use.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer in the salad station does not appear to be accurate. Thermometer is reading -10 degrees.

Wing Stop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink at less than 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of trash and food residue around floor near back door.

Jan. 10

Allen's Food Market - Deli

60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Opened deli meats were past the seven day holding period: turkey date marked 12-31-2022 and 01-01-2023 and ham dated 12-30-2022 were in the deli case.

Noncritical violations: None

Allen's Food Market - Store,

60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ham at 47 degrees stored over display cold-load-line in display 5 and yogurt at 48 degrees stored over the display cold-load-line in display 7. Cheese at 52 degrees stored in a box in display 7. Package of cut pineapple at 45 degrees in display 3. Raid and Off stored on shelves above paper products such as cups and plates.

Dairy Queen

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water at the handwashing sink in the kitchen was 78 degrees. Ice dripping onto boxes of Dilly Bars in the lobby freezer. Ice scoop stored on the counter by the ice machine. The walk-in freezer has a buildup of ice due to door not sealing.

Heroes Coffee

5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk and half & half in cold-holding unit being held at 45 degrees. Packages of cheese and boiled eggs opened in refrigerator not marked with date opened.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Breakfast burritos in the two-door upright were at 48-50 degrees. Items were marked as being made the previous day. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Employee working on the line with open food is not wearing an effective hair restraint such as a hat or hair net. Employee working with open food has jewelry on wrists. No sanitizer concentration registering in bucket with wiping cloths.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted.

Jan. 11

Burger King,

2354 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Ham in the bottom reach-in cooler is at 57 degrees. Person in charge says the ham is on the make-line during service so time as a control is used. Items using time as a control cannot be placed back in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General

106 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Smoked ham and chicken deli meat with expiration dates of 1/3/2023, and 12/30/2022 being held on shelves beyond manufacturer use-by dates.

Noncritical violations: Walls around mop sink are constructed of an absorbent material with visible dirt and grime on the surface. Repeat violation.

Dunkin' Donuts

2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Eat My Catfish

200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 5, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee changed tasks and did not wash hands prior to working with food baskets. Employee entered the kitchen and did not wash hands prior to working with food baskets. No sanitizer concentration registering on test strip at the dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Water temperature at the back handwashing sink at 65 degrees. Water was run for at least one minute. Employee working with open food is wearing jewelry on wrist. No sanitizer concentration registering on test strip wiping cloth is stored in. Employee demonstrated how sanitizer is mixed with water. The dispensing unit is self-mixing. No additional water is necessary for sanitizer. Ice scoops stored directly on the top of the ice machine. No test strips to check quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration - used for sani buckets and spray bottles. Personal household items and equipment no longer in use stored in the back storage area.

India Plaza

1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup from leak in upright ice cream freezer. Permit expired 8/30/2022.

Little Caesars Pizza

200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 15, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration registering in the sanitizer sink. Water was running into that side of the sink from the faucet which may have diluted the concentration. Sealed trays of green peppers stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee blew into the glove prior to putting it on. Employee wore an apron into the restroom. Wall behind the three-compartment sink is visibly dirty. Wall has been painted, but the issue continues to arise. The wall backing may need to be replaced or treated properly to correct the issue permanently. Faucet at the three-compartment sink does not have a shut off valve and is continuously leaking.

Loves Donuts

106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell

Critical violations: Dishes blocking handwashing sink at time of inspection. Open packages of cheese in refrigerator lacking date-marking of date opened. Spray bottles not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Pastries and kolaches stored inside trash bags in refrigerator and freezer. Floor, walls, ceiling, air vents and storage tables have accumulation of dust, dirt, and food debris.

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Super Donuts

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Clorox laundry soap was accidentally provided instead of supplies needed.

The Buttered Biscuit

1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Men's restroom lacking handwash signage. Individual potentially undercooked items on menu lacking asterisk to consumer advisory.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Jan. 12

7 Brew Coffee

2503 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of breakfast muffin tops being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Top of frozen coffee chiller machine has accumulation of sticky food residue. Posted permit expired.

Catering Concepts NWA

903-A N. Bloomington St., Suite 101-102, Lowell

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No sanitizer residual in three-compartment sink while dishes are being washed. Bag of flour stored directly on kitchen floor. Dirty wiping cloths stored on food prep surfaces in cook area. Scoop stored in salsa in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Multiple employees working with food are not wearing an effective hair restraint. Permit expired 11/2022.

La Finca Express

1203 S. Monte Ne Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

Scooter's Coffee

1101 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Quat test strips could not be located.

Subway

4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Thai Ginger

903 N. Bloomington St., Suite A106, Lowell

Critical violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Chicken thawing in pot with no running water. Vent hood, ceiling tiles, walls and air vent surfaces in kitchen have accumulation of grease and dust.

Trailside Coffee Company

10 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No covered trash receptacle in the restrooms. No self-closing mechanism on the bathroom doors.

Jan. 13

E-Z Mart

723 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No handwash signage in restroom. Coffee powder dispensing nozzles have a buildup of food residue. Items in cold-hold unit between back storeroom and restroom holding items above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walls near fryers and shelves above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food residue.

Kum & Go

2400 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Ron's Hamburgers And Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap available at handwash sink. Concentration of chlorine from dish machine 0 ppm after multiple runs. Chili prepared yesterday was at 43-44 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Inside of microwave has an accumulation of food residue.

Waffle House

960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Dish machine temperature ranged from 151-159 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Orange juice and lemonade at 48 degrees in the unit. No heat test strips or irreversible dishtemp plate.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 9 -- Starbucks Coffee, 105 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Subway, 200 S. Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell

Jan. 10 -- McDonald's, 1401 Phyllis St., Suite A, Bentonville; Subway, 2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Jan. 11 -- Benton County Juvenile Detention Center, 1301 Melissa Drive, Suite 1, Bentonville; Burg der Gustropub, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Kum & Go, 104 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Jan. 12 -- Baked By Kori, 128 S. Second St., Rogers; Hillbachi Japanese Grill, 5100 W. Park Ave., Rogers; Pizza Hut, 903 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Jan. 13 -- Moe's Southwest Grill, 580 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton