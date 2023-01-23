Carolinas look to secure electrical grid

RALEIGH, N.C. -- State legislators are proposing power grid protections this year amid a surge in attacks on U.S. substations, primarily in the Carolinas and Pacific Northwest. The recent attacks in Moore County, N.C., and others in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Nevada, have underscored the vulnerability of the nation's far-flung electrical grid, which security experts have long warned could be a target for domestic extremists.

"I don't want to see anybody else go through what Moore [County] did," said North Carolina Republican state Sen. Ben Moss, a 2024 candidate for state labor commissioner whose district saw a peak of more than 45,000 customers lose power. "When the power goes out, you don't have heat, don't have food, can't get fuel or some medications, the people are unsafe."

Moss is drafting legislation, obtained in its preliminary form by The Associated Press, that would require utilities to provide 24-hour security at substations, which transform high-voltage electricity into the lower voltages that power communities. Security provisions would vary across sites, some of which are already gated with nearby cameras while others are more exposed.

He considers the bill "a conversation opener" between lawmakers, utilities and security experts to help the General Assembly identify cost-effective defenses that wouldn't drive up consumer prices.

His call for increased surveillance comes as questions linger about the Moore County shootings. The FBI is still seeking information and no arrests have been made.

Federal regulators in December ordered a review of physical security standards across the nation's vast electricity transmission network following the attacks in North Carolina. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the nation's bulk power system, has until early April to submit a report and recommend possible improvements.

Utilities in South Carolina -- where gunshots were fired near a Duke Energy facility but caused no damage days after the North Carolina shootings -- are asking lawmakers to increase penalties for intentionally destroying electrical infrastructure or other utility property.

A state Senate proposal would set a sliding scale based on how much damage is done -- if it costs more than $25,000 to fix equipment and cover losses, the perpetrator could face up to 20 years in prison, double the current 10-year maximum.

A maximum 25-year penalty would apply if anyone died or their health was endangered by a resulting outage.

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam said the state saw at least 12 incidents of people intentionally damaging equipment last year.

"You want to demoralize people, you put them in the dark," he said.

The Pacific Northwest has become a hotspot for these physical attacks, with Washington and Oregon utilities reporting at least 15 incidents in 2022, including 10 in the last two months of the year.

Michael Furze, director of the Washington State Energy Office, said that although no legislation specifically addressing substation security has been introduced, broader bipartisan discussions are underway about grid resilience.

Washington is already revamping its electrical infrastructure under the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which commits the state to an electricity supply free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Physical and cybersecurity updates are in the works as the electrical grid undergoes significant changes to meet new standards, Furze said.

"'Security by design' is a core component of these systems," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeffrey Collins, Claire Rush and Gabe Stern of The Associated Press.