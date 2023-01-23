Country duo Brooks & Dunn to bring Reboot 2023 Tour to Simmons Bank Arena on May 20

Country duo Brooks & Dunn, on their Reboot 2023 Tour, are set to headline a concert at 7 p.m. on May 20 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Scotty McCreery will be their opening act.

Tickets — $29.75-$169.75 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com, brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

VIP packages may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Neon Lounge, an exclusive poster signed by Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn and a VIP merchandise gift. Visit vipnation.com for more information.

The 17-city tour kicks off on May 4 in Kansas City, Mo., and wraps up on June 17 in Greensboro, N.C.

Brooks & Dunn have had 20 No. 1 hits since 1991, including “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe,” and have won two Grammy Awards, selling more than 30 million albums.

Their recently released collaboration project “Reboot” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.