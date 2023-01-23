Sections
De Queen hospital set to open today

Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Sevier County Medical Center near De Queen is shown in this undated file photo. A grand opening was held for the hospital on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, following the closure of the county's former hospital in 2019 after a series of financial setbacks. The new hospital is located on the east side of U.S. 71 a few miles north of De Queen. (Texarkana Gazette staff photo)

DE QUEEN —Three years after voters approved a sales tax for its construction, Se-vier County Medical Center will open its doors and begin accepting patients at 8 a.m. today.

The hospital has been waiting for its last shipment of medications to be able to open for business, said CEO Lori House.

The hospital also recently received its hospital license from the state Department of Health and its Drug Enforcement Administration number for prescribing and administering medications.

The hospital, at 960 U.S. 71, was scheduled to begin accepting patients Dec. 6, just a few days after its open house was packed with community members eager to see the new facility.

However, that opening day was postponed after state inspectors found a communication problem with the nurse call system, House said.

The delay allowed physicians and staff the opportunity for more training, she said.

Hospital staff have been moving in over the last few weeks and training employees.

The hospital is expected to employ over 100 people. It has 15 beds and 10 rooms in the emergency department.

Sevier County voters approved a 1% sales tax in a 2019 special election to build the $24 million hospital.

The county’s former hospital, which was owned by an out-of-state company, closed in 2019 after a series of financial setbacks.


