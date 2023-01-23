EDITORIAL NOTEBOOK: Regal experience

Once upon a time, those of us who enjoy movies at movie theaters could be heard to say: You get away from everything at the movie house. At home, the phone might ring.

That's a bad argument today. You take your phone everywhere.

But some of us still enjoy the movie experience at the movies. You get out of the house. You put on a nice shirt. You share popcorn with your significant other. It's a date night.

As much as we hate to admit it publicly, we were dragged to "Violent Night" recently by a couple of young adults who like to put us through that kind of campy thing. The movie was about Santa Claus on a killing spree. Enough said.

But as we groaned our way through the movie (kids these days), we recognized something strange: Our party was it. Nobody outside the familiar group was in the theater. Not so much as an usher. We wondered if the management would have even bothered starting the movie if our party had picked another place.

We note now the financial problems of Regal Cinema and other theaters. CNN reported last week that Regal's parent company had filed for bankruptcy and had decided to close nearly 40 more theaters across the country.

We are not surprised.

Heartbroken, but not surprised.