One man was killed in a dump truck crash in Centerton Saturday afternoon.

Henry Jim Netzel, 70, of Elkins was killed in the crash that occurred at 12:31 p.m.

According to a police report, Netzel was driving west on Highway 72 at a high rate of speed. As Netzel approached Versailles Blvd., he lost control of his 2007 Mack CTP Dump Truck while navigating an S-curve.

The truck flipped over on the driver side and pinned Netzel underneath it.