Embattled ‘Times Up’ ceasing its policy work

NEW YORK -- Five years after donations flowed into a GoFundMe account to the tune of $24 million, Time's Up -- the now-embattled anti-harassment organization founded with fanfare during the early days of the #MeToo reckoning against sexual misconduct -- is ceasing operations, at least in its current form.

A year after pledging a "major reset" following a scandal involving its leaders' dealings with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual harassment allegations, the group tells The Associated Press that Time's Up is shifting remaining funds to the independently administered Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, and stopping other operations.

The decision, which board chair Gabrielle Sulzberger said takes effect by the end of January, caps a tumultuous period for an organization that made a splashy public entrance on Jan. 1, 2018, with newspaper ads running an open letter signed by hundreds of Hollywood movie stars, producers and agents.

Following the highly visible show of support days later at the Golden Globes award show, donations large and small flowed into a GoFundMe account to the tune of $24 million, earmarked for the nascent Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. The following months saw the formation of the rest of Time's Up, which promised a house-cleaning of an industry rocked by the stunning allegations against mogul Harvey Weinstein.

By January 2023, Time's Up looked very different after a radical house-cleaning of its own -- sparked by a damaging internal report -- with only a skeleton crew and three remaining board members. Remaining funds now total about $1.7 million, Sulzberger said; the millions from the early donations already went to the legal fund.

"It was not an easy decision, but the board was unanimous that it's the right decision and the most impactful way we get to move forward," Sulzberger told the AP.

She and the remaining board members -- Colleen DeCourcy and Ashley Judd, the actor and one of the most powerful early Weinstein accusers -- will step down as Time's Up Now and the Time's Up Foundation, the two groups that formed what is commonly known as Time's Up, shut down.

"Very simply, the Legal Defense Fund really reflects who we were not only at our inception but really at our core," Sulzberger said. "We really just decided that at the end of the day, we needed to go back to our roots. (The fund) was the first initiative that we formed and funded, and remains at the heart of everything we stood for."

The fund is administered by the National Women's Law Center in Washington and provides legal and administrative help to workers, most of them identifying as low-income and 40% as people of color. Time's Up Now and the Time's Up Foundation had focused on policy and advocacy work.

Employment and civil rights lawyer Debra Katz, long among the nation's most prominent attorneys dealing with sexual harassment cases, called the fund a crucial resource for survivors and their advocates.

"They understand these issues and they've always been completely survivor-centric and respectful of survivors," Katz said of the National Women's Law Center, with which she's worked for decades.

But Katz, who represented key Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, was highly critical of the Time's Up organization, specifically former CEO Tina Tchen and former board chair Roberta Kaplan's dealings with the Cuomo administration. Both resigned in August 2021 amid uproar over revelations they had offered advice after Cuomo was accused of misconduct and that Tchen initially discouraged other Time's Up leaders from commenting publicly on allegations by accuser Lindsey Boylan.

FILE - Rachel Brosnahan wears a Time's Up ribbon as she poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.


