3 former, 2 current Sylvan Hills students killed in weekend crash in Wyoming

Two current and three former students of Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood were killed in a crash near Sinclair, Wyoming over the weekend, the school confirmed Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the school identified the current students as Susana "Suzy" Prime and Ava Luplow. The three former students, all recent graduates, were identified as Andrea Prime, Saloman Correa and Maggie Franco.

According to a Pulaski County Special School District spokesperson, the group of five were on their way back to Arkansas after visiting Jackson Hole Bible College in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

No other information was provided.

According to the statement from Sylvan Hills, counseling will be offered to students and staff who need it.

"Our thoughts are with the families and school community as they grieve the loss of such young lives. You will all be greatly missed," the statement said.

Sylvan Hills has experienced tragedy via car crashes before. In 2004, three students were killed when the car they were in was hit by an 18-wheeler.

CORRECTION: Two current and three former students of Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood were killed over the weekend. An alert sent on this story incorrectly stated how many of the students had formerly and currently attended the school.