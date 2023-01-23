• Pope Francis, addressing 15,000 people in St. Peter's Square, said he encourages Peruvians calling for their president's resignation and the government "to take up the path of dialogue among brothers in the same nation."

• Ellen Gilland, 76, told Daytona Beach, Fla., police that she and her terminally ill husband planned his shooting death together before she killed him in his hospital room, spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey since 2014, announced during a youth conference that the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections originally set to take place in June "will be held on May 14."

• Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, Kan., was the lone survivor of a house fire that killed a 30-year-old woman and two girls under the age of 10 and arrested on several charges including first-degree murder and arson.

• Kelly McSean, 52, and four other inmates detained on felony charges who escaped from the St. Francois County, Mo., jail have been recaptured and the sheriff's department "will continue to work with the United States Marshals Service until all inmates are returned back to the Detention Center," the agency said in a statement.

• Ivan S., a 26-year-old French engineer, is suing Paris police for "voluntary violence by a person in authority leading to mutilation" because doctors amputated a testicle after he claims an officer clubbed him in the groin, said Lucie Simon, a lawyer representing him.

• Bridget Ng, spokeswoman for Tolobunny shelter in Hong Kong, said "especially at festive holidays like Valentine's Day, Easter or Christmas, there are more people who want to keep rabbits, but after a few months, there will be more abandoned rabbits."

• Richard Standifer, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said a pilot reported that he clipped the top of a tractor-trailer before he landed his plane in the middle of a Houston-area highway and the aircraft burned.

• George Santos, a Republican U.S. representative from New York, who admitted to lying about his education and work history, wrote on Twitter that he will "not be distracted nor fazed" by reports that he competed in drag beauty pageants when he lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and photos dressed as his alleged "Kitara" alter ego.