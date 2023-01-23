• Buzz Aldrin, former astronaut and Korean War fighter pilot who made history decades ago by walking on the moon, announced Saturday that he married his "longtime love" in Los Angeles on his 93rd birthday. "Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted Saturday. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers." Aldrin also tweeted photos of the couple on their wedding day. He wore a black bow tie and a tuxedo adorned with badges, while Faur, 63, smiled in a long-sleeved dress with intricate lace as she held a bouquet of white and pink flowers. Aldrin -- who rose to international fame when he walked on the moon with Neil Armstrong on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission -- was married and divorced three times before wedding Faur, who is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, according to her Instagram page. Faur has a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and previously worked at the British chemical company Johnson Matthey and the California Hydrogen Business Council, according to her LinkedIn profile.

• Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 52, said earlier he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative's car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed "much love and appreciation" to people for their "messages and thoughtfulness." "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he wrote. He also said "morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. ... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love." Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner said, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel's "Avengers" movies and has a recurring role in the "Mission Impossible" franchise.