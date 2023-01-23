No. 1 Gamecocks crush Razorbacks





Top-ranked South Carolina dominated the glass in historical fashion and beat the University of Arkansas women's basketball team 92-46 on Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks held Arkansas (17-5, 4-3 SEC) to 17 rebounds, its fewest-ever in an SEC game, while South Carolina's 74 rebounds were the most in SEC history for a team against another league opponent.

"They're impossible to prepare for," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said of South Carolina. "You can't find enough men's practice players on your campus to simulate a roster this deep, this talented and this cohesive."

South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) had a plus-57 rebound margin, the largest of any women's Division I team against an opponent in the past 20 seasons. The Razorbacks allowed 32 offensive rebounds while getting outscored 37-0 in second-chance points.

"All credit to [South Carolina coach] Dawn [Staley], her staff and their players, but that's not the team we've been being the last couple weeks either," Neighbors said. "We've got another gear than what we showed in the second, third, and fourth quarters."

After Arkansas pulled within 21-17 late in the first quarter, the Gamecocks went on a 25-2 run and closed the door on the Razorbacks before halftime. South Carolina led at intermission 53-24.

"We hit a wall that became obvious," Neighbors said. "When you're going up against a team like South Carolina at home, playing really, really good, they just frustrate you. You can do a lot of right things and then they make you wrong at the end of it. We've had a really tough week."

South Carolina was helped during the spurt by its dominance on the glass coupled with senior guard Zia Cooke's hot hand. She torched the Razorbacks for 19 points in the first half alone en route to her game-high 24 points.

"When Zia's doing what she's doing, we're a totally different basketball team," Staley said. "She makes us a much better basketball team."





Cooke went 4 of 5 from three-point range, while Arkansas as a team shot 5 of 30 from beyond the arc.

"I was having fun out there," Cooke said. "I just try my best to play like that every time I step onto the floor."

Staley's team continued forcing its will during the second half, winning the third quarter 24-10 and the fourth quarter 15-12. South Carolina led by as many as 48 points and easily claimed its 36th straight home win in front of an announced crowd of 13, 349.

Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks' star forward and defending national player of the year, secured her 73rd career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. It moved her atop South Carolina's record book in double-doubles.

Kamilla Cardoso also was in double figures with 12 points and 16 boards, nearly outrebounding the Razorbacks by herself. Samara Spencer led Arkansas with 15 points while Erynn Barnum chipped in 11.

It was an exhausting week for the Razorbacks, who played three games in six days on top of travel issues. After the loss to LSU, plane troubles late Thursday night caused Neighbors' team to stay in Baton Rouge. His team did not leave for Fayetteville until midday Friday, then had to leave again Saturday for Columbia, S.C.

"It was emotionally draining," Neighbors said.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

More News None

Box score

ARKANSASMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Poffenbarger270-30-00-1120

Spencer297-150-00-10115

Barnum203-115-60-22211

Carr242-80-00-2306

Daniels292-101-20-0407

Langerman200-10-01-2400

Wolfenbarger191-40-00-3112

Dauda192-81-10-2205

Ellis130-10-00-0100

Team1-4

Totals20017-617-92-1718646

PCT. — FG 27.9, FT 77.8. 3-PT. — 5-30, 16.7 (Carr 2-7, Daniels 2-8, Spencer 1-3, Dauda 0-4, Poffenbarger 0-3, Barnum 0-3, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Langermon 0-1, Ellis 0-1). BL — 9 (Carr 3). TO — 9 (Poffenbarger 2, Barnum 2, Wolfenbarger 2). ST — 4 (Barnum 2).

S. CAROLINAMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Cooke248-114-41-21324

Boston235-113-37-141313

Saxton181-72-24-5114

Beal211-72-20-3005

Fletcher152-44-40-3218

Watkins123-40-02-4106

Cardoso153-86-88-161012

Amihere202-75-81-6239

Feagin103-70-02-3206

Kitts100-40-01-4010

Hall130-31-22-3011

Thompson20-00-00-0000

Johnson172-30-00-3214

Team4-8

Totals20030-7627-3332-74131492

PCT. — FG 39.5, FT 81.8. 3-PT. — 5-8, 62.5 (Cooke 4-5, Beal 1-1, Boston 0-1, Fletcher 0-1). BL — 8 (Cardoso 3). TO — 11 (Saxton, Cardoso, Amihere, Johnson 2). ST — 5 (Watkins 2).

Arkansas1771012—46

South Carolina25282415—92

Officials — Kantner, Overstreet, Greene

Attendance — 13,349









Gallery: Arkansas women fall to South Carolina







