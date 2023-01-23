HOCKEY

Canucks fire Boudreau

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said "major surgery" was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season. Boudreau waved to the crowd after the Canucks' latest defeat Saturday night, their third in the past four games. Chants of "Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There It Is)" echoed around the arena as a tribute to the well-respected 68-year-old hockey lifer who ranks among the top regular-season coaches in NHL history. He's the second coach Vancouver has fired in under 14 months. Boudreau took over in December 2021 when previous coach Travis Green was let go 25 games into last season.

GOLF

Clutch shot lifts Perez

Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi Championship by one stroke on Sunday for the third and biggest European tour title of his career, with the Frenchman's 6-under 66 in the final round capped by holing a bunker shot at No. 17. Perez led by one when he sent his tee shot on the 17th hole short and into a greenside bunker. His second shot went about 10 feet beyond the cup and span back into it, leading to Perez leaping out of the sand and chest-bumping his caddie. A bogey at the last -- when he drove into a bunker and hit his second shot nearly into water -- was enough for the 30-year-old Perez to claim a winner's check of $1.53 million at one of the tour's top events and strengthen his chances of playing for Europe at this year's Ryder Cup. When it was put to Perez that he is second in the Ryder Cup standings and in with a great chance of making the contest against the United States outside Rome, he was almost brought to tears. His previous wins on the tour came at the Dunhill Links Championship in 2019 and the Dutch Open in May last year.

SKIING

Swiss skier first in Austria

Daniel Yule reinforced what he called his "love affair" with Kitzbuehel by winning the men's World Cup slalom in the posh Austrian ski resort for a second time Sunday. The Swiss slalom specialist ranked only seventh after the opening run, but he posted the third-fastest time in the second. Yule then saw the top six fail to beat his leading time on the icy Ganslern course, including first-run leader Manuel Feller, who straddled a gate and failed to finish his home race. Dave Ryding, who triumphed last year to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, posted the fastest time in the second run and improved from 16th to second place, 0.40 behind Yule. Norway's Lucas Braathen, who was runner-up to Feller in the first run, dropped to third, 0.41 off the pace. Linus Strasser of Germany was one-hundredth further back in fourth.

Shiffrin still waiting

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit. Shiffrin stood seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind leader Ragnhild Mowinckel, with other skiers still coming down the Italian course that will host the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. It was the third consecutive race in Cortina that Shiffrin missed out on the podium. Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women's record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mowinckel was 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino.

Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau wipes his eye during a news conference after the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau pauses during a news conference after the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau stands behind the bench before the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stands behind the bench before the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stands behind the bench before the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

