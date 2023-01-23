OPINION | A WORD: Can you spot the word hiding behind its definitions, Arkansas?

Will you recognize the word described by all these definitions?
Let's play.
Today's word contains six letters and can be a verb or noun. It's a common word, but some rules associated with its application are not easy to understand. The first known English use of today's word is from 1529.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ To ascribe an action to a person or thing as its agent, source or explanation.
◼️ To trust in the truth of.
◼️ Recognition by a school or college that a student has fulfilled a requirement in a degree program.
◼️ A source of honor.
◼️ An amount placed at a trusted person's disposal by a bank.
◼️ Assent to the truth of a report or story.
◼️ A deduction from an amount owed.
◼️ Financial trustworthiness.
Our Jan. 16 word was "house." I'll print today's answer Jan. 30, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com