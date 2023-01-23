Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1923

• The history of the Pulaski Heights Junior High School, directed by Mrs. Mamie Bull, gave a history pageant on Arkansas in the junior high auditorium Thursday night in co-operation with the national education program. The pageant was in five parts, a prologue, three episodes and an epilogue representing the changes in general methods of education in the past few years. The prologue gave taxation for school purposes, followed by the vision. Episode one gave the spirit of individualism; episode two, the spirit of today or co-operation and episode 3 the spirit of tomorrow, when today's children will be the citizens and leaders. The epilogue shows education's dream of the future, when the courses of study prepare for training in art, professions, business or industry.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1973

• The state House of Representatives sided with the traditionalist Monday, adopting a resolution urging the University of Arkansas to remodel the interior of Old Main in accordance with its original design. The resolution (HCR8), sponsored by Representative Steve A. Smith of Huntsville, a graduate student at the University, was adopted on voice vote. There were one or two audible "no's." Old Main is the oldest building on the Fayetteville campus, and a controversy has developed around the University's plan to remodel the interior of the building for modern classroom space.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1998

• Attorney General Winston Bryant began checking the backgrounds of potential handgun buyers Thursday as questions lingered about his authority to tell gun dealers whether they can sell buyers a gun. David Eberdt, director of the state computerized criminal records system known as the Arkansas Crime Information Center, voiced concerns Tuesday in a letter to Bryant. Bryant said Thursday his staff had extensive discussions with Eberdt "and we have everything worked out, as far as we know" but later, after further communication, said they needed to do more talking. Eberdt released a copy of his letter. It questioned whether Bryant is allowed under Arkansas law to tell gun dealers whether a potential buyer has a criminal record. If they have one, they're not eligible under federal law to buy a handgun. Arkansas law says the "release of criminal history information for noncriminal justice purposes shall only be made by the Identification Bureau or the central repository ... and such compiled records will not be released or disclosed for noncriminal justice purposes by other agencies in the state."

10 years ago

Jan. 23, 2013

• AT&T Inc. has agreed to buy Atlantic Tele-Network Inc.'s U.S. retail wireless telephone business, which is based in Little Rock, for about $780 million, the company announced Tuesday morning. The acquisition includes licenses, network assets, retail stores and about 585,000 customers in rural areas of six states. ... The assets in the deal are operated under the Alltel brand by Allied Wireless Communications Corp. of Little Rock, a subsidiary of Atlantic Tele-Network. The company acquired the assets and subscribers from Verizon Wireless in a $223 million deal that was completed in 2010. The agreement also included a license to continue the use of the Alltel name in certain markets.