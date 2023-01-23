Owls edge top-ranked Cougars

HOUSTON -- Temple Coach Aaron McKie got a wet welcome into his team's locker room following the Owls' win over No. 1 Houston.

He didn't mind.

Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston's go-ahead attempt in the final seconds and Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday.

"It was a cold celebration for me because the guys threw a lot of cold water on me, so it was pretty good," McKie said. "It's just always fun to see guys just so excited about a win and just enjoying this game of basketball."

Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.

"Any time you get the opportunity to beat the No. 1 team in the nation on their home floor, it was a great atmosphere and a really good win for our guys," McKie said.

Tied at 55-55, Dunn made a free throw with 1:06 left to give Temple a one-point lead. Jamal Shead missed a three-pointer and Nick Jourdain grabbed the rebound. Dunn missed a layup with 8 seconds left, and Jongkuch grabbed the rebound, but the Owls were whistled for a shot clock violation upon review.

"I was trying to attack the rim," Dunn said. "I was not really searching for [a call], but was trying to be aggressive and go downhill and putting the pressure on the referee."

Trailing by one, Shead drove to the basket but Jongkuch blocked it out of the bounds with 1.3 seconds left. Tramon Mark's tip-in attempt fell short at the buzzer to give the Owls the win.

Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple, which snapped a six-game losing streak to Houston. The Owls shot 31% but were 20 of 22 from the free throw line.

Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson said the execution on the plays were good at the end, but they just missed the shots.

Shead scored 13 points, and Marcus Sasser added 12 points for Houston (18-2, 6-1), which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped.

"We could never make the big play," Sampson said. "We needed a big shot. We've made [big shots] dozens and dozens of times over the years where maybe we didn't have a very good offensive night, but we still found a way to win."

NO. 3 PURDUE 58,

MARYLAND 55

Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith's two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history (19-1, 8-1). They've won six in a row and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games.

Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins (12-7, 3-5) overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to have a chance to force to overtime.

NO. 15 UCONN 86,

BUTLER 56

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler.

Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (16-5, 5-5), who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into the game. Alex Karaban added 15 points and Tristen Newton scored 11 points for the Huskies.

Chuck Harris had 16 points and Simas Lukosius added 12 for Butler (11-10, 3-7), which was playing its third consecutive game without center Manny Bates, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier this month against St. John's.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 STANFORD 62,

NO. 24 COLORADO 49

STANFORD, Calif. -- Hannah Jump scored 21 points, Haley Jones added 11 and a season-high 18 rebounds and fourth-ranked Stanford beat No. 24 Colorado to claim sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

Cameron Brink scored 14 points. She also had six of the Cardinal's season-high 14 blocks. Brink reached 72 blocks for the season, swatting at least one shot in every game.

Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado with 16 points and three steals. Quay Miller had 14 points and nine rebounds and Aaronette Vonleh added 13 and 10 boards as the Buffaloes saw their seven-game win streak end.

Stanford (19-2, 7-1) used a 12-0 run in the first quarter to surge to a 16-4 lead. Colorado (15-4, 6-2) cut the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 17.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 76,

VIRGINIA 54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six three-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help Notre Dame rout Virginia.

Lauren Ebo added 15 points and a career-high four steals, while Olivia Miles had 12 points and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1).

Camryn Taylor produced 13 points before fouling out for the Cavaliers (14-6, 3-6).

NO. 8 UTAH 87,

CALIFORNIA 62

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Alissa Pili and Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Utah to a rout of California.

Kneepkens hit four of five three-point attempts and had 10 rebounds. Jenna Johnson added 15 points for Utah (16-2, 6-2), which bounced back from Friday's 74-62 loss at Stanford.

NO. 9 UCLA 73,

WASHINGTON STATE 66

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Emily Bessoir scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington State.

A three-pointer by Bessoir with 8:21 remaining in the game gave UCLA (17-3, 6-2) an 11-point lead -- its largest of the contest. Bessoir hit three of the Bruins' nine three-pointers.

Astera Tuhina finished with 15 points for Washington State (13-7, 3-5).

NO. 11 MARYLAND 69,

NEBRASKA 54

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Sophomore Shyanne Sellers finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland never trailed in a victory over Nebraska.

Sellers made 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and sank 7 of 8 free throws for the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2). Diamond Miller added 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Jaz Shelley finished with 10 points to lead the Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5).

NO. 12 VIRGINIA TECH 74,

WAKE FOREST 57

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Virginia Tech withstood a big third-quarter rally to beat Wake Forest.

Georgia Amoore added 17 points and six assists for Virginia Tech. Taylor Soule had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Wake Forest's Jewel Spear scored 18 points in the third quarter and finished with 27.

NO. 13 DUKE 62,

SYRACUSE 50

DURHAM, N.C. -- Celeste Taylor scored 15 points, turning consecutive turnovers into late baskets and Duke turned back Syracuse.

The Blue Devils were up by six when Reigan Richardson stole the ball and fed Taylor for a layup as the clock dipped under two minutes. Taylor knocked the ball loose on the ensuing inbounds and turned that into a jumper for a 56-46 lead with 90 seconds to go.

Shayeann Day-Wilson led the way with 16 points as the Blue Devils (17-2, 7-1) bounced back from having their 11-game winning streak snapped at rival North Carolina on Thursday.

Alaina Rice scored 15 points to lead Syracuse (13-7, 4-5).

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 70,

GEORGIA TECH 57

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Deja Kelly scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half, Alyssa Ustby finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 17 North Carolina trailed for just 23 seconds in its win over Georgia Tech.

Kennedy Todd-Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina (14-5, 5-3) and Eva Hodgson scored 10 points.

Freshman Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech (10-10, 1-8) with 15 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 19 ARIZONA 80,

ARIZONA STATE 67

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Madison Conner came off the bench to score 16 points and No. 19 Arizona cruised to a victory over Arizona State.

Conner sank 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-3). Conner, who came into the game ninth in the nation in free-throw shooting (94.7%), was 4 of 4 against the Sun Devils. Esmery Martinez finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

NO. 20 N.C. STATE 63,

LOUISVILLE 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and North Carolina State topped Louisville.

The Wolfpack (15-5, 5-4) scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals (16-6, 6-3) imploded.

Louisville went 2 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter before making its first basket -- after 13 misses -- with 1:35 to play.

NO. 21 ILLINOIS 67,

NORTHWESTERN 64

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Genesis Bryant hit a clutch three-pointer with 18.8 seconds left and scored 18 pointsand No. 21 Illinois held off Northwestern.

Makira Cook added 14 points, including two free throws with two seconds, left as the Illini (16-4, 6-3) handed the Wildcats (6-13, 0-9) their eighth-consecutive loss.

NO. 25 TEXAS 68,

BAYLOR 55

WACO, Texas -- DeYona Gaston grabbed 11 rebounds and was one of four Texas players to score 13 points to help the No. 25 Longhorns beat Baylor.

Shaylee Gonzales, Rori Harmon and Sonya Morris all scored 13 as well for Texas. Taylor Jones added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Texas (14-6, 5-2), which beat then-No. 23 Kansas and then-No. 15 Iowa State last week to cap a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games, bounced back from a 68-64 loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Sarah Andrews hit four three-pointers and led Baylor (13-6, 4-3) with 19 points.

Houston's Tramon Mark (12) goes up for a shot as Temple's Nick Jourdain (11) and Zach Hicks, left, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) charges into Temple's Nick Jourdain (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston coach Kelvin Sampson reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Temple's Damian Dunn (1) is fouled by Houston's Reggie Chaney as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston's Jarace Walker (25) goes up for a shot as Temple's Zach Hicks (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston's Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket as Temple's Damian Dunn (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

