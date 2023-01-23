Research at UAMS gets NIH funding

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health has received funding from the National Institutes of Health to support its role in an initiative to improve Little Rock school playgrounds.

The Little Rock Green Schoolyard Initiative is a partnership between the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock School District with technical assistance from the Children & Nature Network.

UAMS joined the effort last year and will be using the National Institutes of Health funding to study how green schoolyards can increase physical activity and improve children's experiences at school.

The National Institutes of Health is providing $389,847 in grant funding for year one of the university's part of the project. Funding for future years will be determined by the progress of the initiative.

Stephens and Washington elementaries, which are among the Little Rock School District's community schools, are the pilot schools for the schoolyard improvements.

"This is a great opportunity and speaks to the importance of the work being done to improve schools in our city," Michael Thomsen said about the National Institutes of Health funding. Thomsen is a Ph.D., a professor in the Boozman college's Health Policy and Management Department and holder of the Gov. Sidney S. McMath Endowed Chair in Obesity Prevention.

"There is growing interest in creative ways for schools to provide richer experiences and support the health of children, their families, and the broader community," Thomsen said in an email. "Green Schoolyards are one of these ways."

Features of a green schoolyard include shade trees, student-friendly surface materials, gardens and climbing equipment.

"All of these items are being considered," Thomsen said. "In addition to input through the community schools model, the broader Little Rock Green Schoolyard Initiative is receiving technical assistance from the Children and Nature Network and is working as part of a cohort of cities across the United States to determine ways that best promote outdoor learning, engagement with nature, and improved play experiences while meeting the needs of our local community."

UAMS' study team can use the money from the National Institutes of Health to develop and analyze detailed data on playground use and physical activity during and after school hours, he said, adding that the information can be used to improve the design of playgrounds locally and across the United States.

Thomsen said the university's study team is anticipating the playground improvements to begin in the coming months. Baseline data is being collected now. The study is to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Marvin Burton, principal of Little Rock Metropolitan Vocational-Technical Skills Center and the school district's community school program liaison, said community schools can create a sense of neighborhood pride, economic empowerment and -- most importantly -- serve as an area resource hub. The green schoolyard initiative complements the community school model, he said.

"Quality greenspaces can increase the community presence in afterschool activities and lead to better support of the students, teachers and staff of the schools," Burton said. "They can also lead to better community policing of the school grounds."

Priya Cook, director of Green Schoolyards for Healthy Communities for the Children & Nature Network, said in a news release about the special funding that equity-based, green schoolyard programs can improve family bonds and community pride.

She also said the schoolyard initiative has been successful in cities similar in size to Little Rock.

"Green schoolyard programs expand kids' access to nature, which is important," she said. "The aim is to achieve equitable park access, increase contact with nature and promote outdoor learning. The program ensures that the transformed spaces remain ideal places for gatherings, recreation and restoration."

Jennifer Glasgow, chief educational officer for the city of Little Rock, said the schoolyard initiative will rely on community involvement.

"We value what the community wants to see, Glasgow said. "We'll use input from students, parents of students, teachers and people who live in the communities. This project can renew the students' interest in attending school, which makes learning an easier and more enjoyable experience for everyone involved."

The initiative also provides an opportunity to incorporate outdoor experiences into science lessons, Glasgow said.

"We want students to have an area where they can have access to great equipment and learn about nature," she said. "The green spaces can help with the students' social-emotional learning. That's another reason why this initiative is so important."