Sanders reiterates support for school choice at rally, doesn't offer specifics





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubled down on her push for school choice, but did not offer specifics, during a rally Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Sanders reiterated her message on education, emphasizing literacy, school choice, accountability for teachers and school safety. The rally was part of National School Choice Week.

Sanders was joined by school choice activist Corey DeAngelis and Republican state Rep. Keith Brooks of Little Rock.

“During the two years I spent on the campaign trail I spent a lot of time talking about education,” Sanders said. “To me, there is no greater place to lean into and do a much bigger and better job for the students of Arkansas, and that starts with empowering our parents. Our parents the cornerstone of a child’s success, and they must be a part of the conversation, not an afterthought.”

Before making her remarks, Sanders said she signed a proclamation declaring this week “Parental Choice Week” in Arkansas. Sanders also said an education reform package will be made public in the coming weeks that will address a wide range of issues, from school vouchers to increasing teacher pay.



