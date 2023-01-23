Shaw turns down several offers to be a Hog

Mills senior defensive back Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on over several scholarship offers.

Shaw, 5-10, 190 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Alcorn State and Ouachita Baptist.

“Wherever I go, if I have a full ride or a preferred walk-on, I’m going to have to work for my position,” said Shaw, who is being recruited to play Nickel back. “I just feel like Arkansas was the spot for me.”

He recorded 81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble as a senior. He also rushed 22 times for 336 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 51 receptions for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Shaw received the preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks during a December visit to Fayetteville. Telling Arkansas coach Sam Pittman he was going to be a Razorback during Saturday’s visit for Prospect Day will forever be remembered.

“It was most definitely an exciting moment for me and my family,” Shaw said. “I said that to the head coach in front of my family. That was a moment to remember.”

Being able to represent his state and be a Razorback is a dream come true.

“It’s big-time, close to home,” he said. “You always want to become a Razorback growing up. I always wanted to be a Razorback. I just worked for it and my time came.”