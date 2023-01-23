FOOTBALL

Missouri lineman commits to Arkansas

Missouri transfer defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Sunday night.

Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269 pounds, made an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend.

He started 10 of 12 games last season for the Tigers and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. As a redshirt junior, he started all 13 games and had 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries.

As a redshirt sophomore, Jeffcoat had 23 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble while being a first-team All-SEC selection.

Jeffcoat played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2018 and recorded 7 tackles and 1 sack, which came against Arkansas.

He was an ESPN 3-star recruit and the No. 111 defensive end in the nation as a senior at Irmo High School in Columbia, S.C. He chose Missouri over Indiana, Colorado State and other schools.

Jeffcoat is the 10th scholarship mid-term transfer to commit to Arkansas. He is the second transfer defensive lineman to pledge to the Razorbacks and the fifth defensive transfer to join the program for next season.

He's expected to enroll today.

-- Richard Davenport

WRESTLING

UALR routed at home by Northern Colorado

In its penultimate dual at the Jack Stephens Center this season, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock was dominated by Northern Colorado in a 36-3 loss Sunday.

The visiting Bears won the first nine matches of the afternoon, logging a fall, a technical fall and four major decisions in the process.

The lone Trojan to get on the board was Josiah Hill, competing in the dual's final bout at 285 pounds. Hill logged takedowns in the second and third periods, earning a 9-3 decision to move to 12-7 on the season for UALR (3-6).

The Trojans' dual with Northern Colorado (10-2), which received votes in the most recent NWCA Coaches Poll, was the third of four home contests in as many weeks -- a run that concludes Saturday afternoon against Pac-12 foe Stanford.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BOWLING

ASU finishes 7th at Northeast Classic

Arkansas State University twice beat North Carolina A&T on Sunday to end the weekend at Sacred Heart's Northeast Classic in seventh place.

The Red Wolves beat the Aggies 4-3 in the day's opening match before losing to Youngstown State 4-3.

ASU (30-11) then matched up with North Carolina A&T once more in the day's seventh-place match, taking three of the first four games. The Red Wolves were forced to a Game 6 before clinching the match by a 217-193 margin.

-- Mitchell Gladstone