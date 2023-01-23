Super Quiz: Real Names of Female Celebrities

1. Norma Jeane Mortenson: M.M., Joe DiMaggio.

2. Diane Hall: D.K., "Annie Hall."

3. Greta Lovisa Gustafsson: G.G., "I want to be alone."

4. Lucille Fay LeSueur: J.C., "Mommie Dearest."

5. Francis Ethel Gumm: J.G., Dorothy Gale.

6. Gladys Marie Smith: M.P., "Queen of the Movies," wife of Douglas Fairbanks.

7. Caryn Elaine Johnson: W.G., "The Color Purple," "Ghost."

8. Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff: D.D., singer, actress, animal welfare activist.

9. Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler: H.L., actress, inventor.

ANSWERS:

1. Marilyn Monroe

2. Diane Keaton

3. Greta Garbo

4. Joan Crawford

5. Judy Garland

6. Mary Pickford

7. Whoopi Goldberg

8. Doris Day

9. Hedy Lamarr