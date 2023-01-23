Super Quiz: Real Names of Female Celebrities

1. Norma Jeane Mortenson: M.M., Joe DiMaggio.
2. Diane Hall: D.K., "Annie Hall."
3. Greta Lovisa Gustafsson: G.G., "I want to be alone."
4. Lucille Fay LeSueur: J.C., "Mommie Dearest."
5. Francis Ethel Gumm: J.G., Dorothy Gale.
6. Gladys Marie Smith: M.P., "Queen of the Movies," wife of Douglas Fairbanks.
7. Caryn Elaine Johnson: W.G., "The Color Purple," "Ghost."
8. Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff: D.D., singer, actress, animal welfare activist.
9. Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler: H.L., actress, inventor.
ANSWERS:
1. Marilyn Monroe
2. Diane Keaton
3. Greta Garbo
4. Joan Crawford
5. Judy Garland
6. Mary Pickford
7. Whoopi Goldberg
8. Doris Day
9. Hedy Lamarr