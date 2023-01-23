Use of force trial for both Scott County sheriff, former Waldron police officer postponed

WALDRON -- The jury trial for the Scott County sheriff and a former Waldron police officer regarding their use of force during an arrest last February has been postponed.

Sheriff Randy Shores, 61, and Omar Gonzalez, 39, both of Waldron, were scheduled for a jury trial at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Scott County Circuit Court in Waldron, according to court records.

A motion for continuance filed by Shores' attorney Jan. 13 requested the trial be continued for 60 days, saying he is still collecting and reviewing evidence in the case. A motion for continuance filed by Gonzalez's attorney Dec. 21 notes the attorney is scheduled to appear in another county for court on the January trial date.

The jury trial has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Shores and Gonzalez both waived formal arraignment and pleaded innocent to their charges Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 respectively, court records state.

Shores was arrested Sept. 30 by Arkansas State Police on a warrant for two counts of accomplice to third-degree battery, a class A misdemeanor. Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for three counts of third-degree battery the same day.

John Rhone, a special agent with Arkansas State Police, wrote in Shores' and Gonzalez's arrest affidavits that the Mansfield and Huntington police departments were chasing a white van being driven south on U.S. 71 by Robert Deer of Van Buren at 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 16. Shores and Gonzalez, along with other Waldron and Scott County law enforcement officers, joined the chase in the Packsaddle community and continued through Waldron.

Deer lost control of his van at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Echo Road, after which it left the road and stopped, according to Rhone. Deer followed the orders officers gave to exit his vehicle and to lie on the ground. Gonzalez afterward reportedly approached Deer and kicked him on the back of the head. Gonzalez proceeded to place his knee in Deer's back and hit him "several times" on the head with his fist, according to the affidavits.

"After Mr. Deer's hands were cuffed behind his back, Officer Gonzalez picked Mr. Deer off the ground and slung him into the front of Mr. Deer's van headfirst," Rhone said.

Gonzalez resigned from his position May 2, according to Waldron Police Chief Jeremy Hunt. Paperwork was sent to the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training to decertify Gonzalez.