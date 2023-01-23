Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 12-18.
Jan. 12
John David Dalby, 29, and Lindsey Jordan Carnes, 31, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Noland Hiram, 24, and Sinko Anej, 23, both of Springdale
Jeremy Ryan Leach, 27, and Catherine Eileen Coyle, 31, both of Norman, Okla.
Jeffery Floyd Lougee, 51, and Julie Diane Robertson, 46, both of Prairie Grove
Casey Adam Morphew, 33, Springdale, and Brandi Elaina Humphries, 31, Bentonville
Thomas Russel Ward, 38, and Sarah Ann Cater, 43, both of Farmington
Cory Shane Wood, 25, Cabot, and Rebecca Michelle Jones, 25, Siloam Springs
Jan. 13
Clyde Edward Griffith, 81, and Lumpai Hile, 65, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Lauriel Hernandez Ledesma, 36, and Yalina Alvarez Ordaz, 28, both of North Little Rock
Aaron Christopher Hopkins, 29, and Tracy Diane Longoria, 30, both of Fort Smith
Jose Ramon Pedroza, 56, and Mitzi Michelle Holliday, 47, both of Fayetteville
Wyatt Luke Peters, 26, and Elena Marie Simmons, 28, both of Fayetteville
Antonio Ramirez-Ortiz Jr., 26, and China Tamoy Davis, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 17
James Beauregard Britton, 26, and Roxana Cecilia Zamora Castellanos, 23, both of Springdale
Fidel Dela Torre, 47, and Ana Valencia, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jan. 18
Franklin Jose Hernandez Navas, 35, and Nairoby Trinidad Marin Diaz, 35, both of Fayetteville
Gideon Michael Hubbard, 33, and Amber Michelle Lewis, 38, both of Springdale
Anthony Jackson Morris, 28, and Haley Mayo Krueger, 26, both of Fayetteville
Ramiro Trinidad Delfin, 31, and Joanna Train Diaz, 25, both of Springdale