Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 12-18.

Jan. 12

John David Dalby, 29, and Lindsey Jordan Carnes, 31, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Noland Hiram, 24, and Sinko Anej, 23, both of Springdale

Jeremy Ryan Leach, 27, and Catherine Eileen Coyle, 31, both of Norman, Okla.

Jeffery Floyd Lougee, 51, and Julie Diane Robertson, 46, both of Prairie Grove

Casey Adam Morphew, 33, Springdale, and Brandi Elaina Humphries, 31, Bentonville

Thomas Russel Ward, 38, and Sarah Ann Cater, 43, both of Farmington

Cory Shane Wood, 25, Cabot, and Rebecca Michelle Jones, 25, Siloam Springs

Jan. 13

Clyde Edward Griffith, 81, and Lumpai Hile, 65, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Lauriel Hernandez Ledesma, 36, and Yalina Alvarez Ordaz, 28, both of North Little Rock

Aaron Christopher Hopkins, 29, and Tracy Diane Longoria, 30, both of Fort Smith

Jose Ramon Pedroza, 56, and Mitzi Michelle Holliday, 47, both of Fayetteville

Wyatt Luke Peters, 26, and Elena Marie Simmons, 28, both of Fayetteville

Antonio Ramirez-Ortiz Jr., 26, and China Tamoy Davis, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 17

James Beauregard Britton, 26, and Roxana Cecilia Zamora Castellanos, 23, both of Springdale

Fidel Dela Torre, 47, and Ana Valencia, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jan. 18

Franklin Jose Hernandez Navas, 35, and Nairoby Trinidad Marin Diaz, 35, both of Fayetteville

Gideon Michael Hubbard, 33, and Amber Michelle Lewis, 38, both of Springdale

Anthony Jackson Morris, 28, and Haley Mayo Krueger, 26, both of Fayetteville

Ramiro Trinidad Delfin, 31, and Joanna Train Diaz, 25, both of Springdale