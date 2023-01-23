Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 9

Farmington High School

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: Cardinal sauce was in the stainless fridge at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The ice scoop was sitting on the table next to the ice machine. Dumpster lid is open.

La Petite Academy

3686 Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band. Manual can opener lacks cleaning. Retail food permit expired 05/31/2022.

Marco's Pizza

3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliced ham at the sub station was at 43 degrees, sliced provolone at the sub station was at 43 degrees, sub dressing at the sub station was at 45 degrees, mayo at the sub station was at 45 degrees. One container of crumbled sausage was dated 12/28/2022.

Noncritical violations: The handwash station by the front station lacked a sign. One can of mushrooms and five cans of pineapple were dented on the seam/seal/edge. Permit expired 12/31/2022.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 07/31/2022.

Subway

3245 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The lid to the dumpster was open. There is a large hole in the FRP wall below the drive-thru window.

Subway

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Both cold-holding units are holding above 41 degrees - units are holding per thermometer at 42 degrees, tuna salad, diced chicken and others are at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Tacos 4 Life Grill

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for head while preparing food. One food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Jan. 10

7 Brew Coffee

2960 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The handwashing sink was not producing hot water to wash hands. Two spray bottles filled with chemicals and did not have labels.

Noncritical violations: None

Arsaga's

481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing two bracelets and wristwatch. Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. Two food employees lack beard restraints. Dispensing utensil for mashed potatoes is stored in a container of unheated water.

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Three cartons of eggs were being stored on a crate over a bag of onions.

Noncritical violations: A shaker of salt and a bottle of oil on the sub prep station did not have a label. Milk crates in the walk-in were being used for shelving. Some crates had a white fuzzy buildup. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: An employee assembled a banana split with bare hands. There were no paper towels and the air hand dryer was out of service in the ladies room.

Noncritical violations: There was no handwash sign in the men's room. The ice chute in the customer self-serve area has a dark buildup. Posted permit expired 09/30/2021.

Eureka Pizza

3973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Several spray bottles with chemicals in them did not have labels.

Noncritical violations: None

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Individual disposable towels are unavailable in bar area.

Noncritical violations: None

Northwest Medical Center - Willow Creek Women's Hospital / Morrison Healthcare

4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Critical violations: An open carton of liquid eggs was being stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in. Bottles of grill cleaner and pan detergent were being stored next to and over food in the dry storage room.

Noncritical violations: Vacuum packed fish has packaging label instructions to remove fish from packaging before thawing. A bag of rice was being stored on the floor in the dry store room. Retail food permit expired on 02/28/2022.

Old Pine Coffee Roasters

3775 N. Mall Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliced on-site commercially cooked ham in one storage container in the refrigerator lacks date-marking.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Several containers of food are stored on the floor below the food preparation area table. Food employee is wearing two bracelets. Food employee lacks hair restraints. Retail food permit expired 03/31/2022.

Papa John's Pizza

503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility could not produce test strips. There is debris on the floor under the tables of the dough station. A portion of the metal walk-in wall near the floor joint is damaged.

Subway

1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Jan. 11

American Drive-In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of lettuce was being stored on the floor of the walk-in. The ice scoop was resting in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice. Current permit is not available.

Baba Boudan's

701 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: The hand dryer in the ladies room is broken, and there were no paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Multiple cans dented on the edge/seam/seal were on display for sale. The ice chute at the self-serve soda machine has a dark buildup.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: There was a hose and sprayer in the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: An employee was cutting carrot sticks with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Dumpster lid is open. Overhead tube lights over the pizza prep area and dish area lack shielding.

Lincoln Elementary School

613 County Ave., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The dish room handwash sink and the front line handwash sink lacked signs. A cut-resistant glove was left on the food contact portion of the deli slicer.

Panera Bread

3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two eggs stored in bain marie lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Papa Murphy's Pizza

3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The back door was propped open. Sani bucket concentration was 0 ppm quat.

Raspados Mimi's - New Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification.

Snack Lab

2341 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Zucchini and spring mix in walk-in cooler lacked cover. Single-use item being used to dispense beans.

Subway

5204 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food stored in walk-in refrigerator was at temperatures above 41 degrees - sliced ham 52 degrees, other prepackaged food and cheese 54 degrees and meatballs at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification.

Thai Diner

514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Jan. 12

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Five packages of cough drops expiring May 7, 2022, and three packages of Alka Seltzer expiring September 2022 were on the sales floor. The ice machine has buildup of dark residue on the white shelf. Ceiling tiles above the ice machine show damage in the form of bowing and dark residue. Current permit is not available.

Natural State Smoothies

1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food stored in walk-in refrigerator (milk, packaged deli meat and raw bacon) internal temperatures are 47 degrees. Previous issue. Equipment for holding cold food shall be sufficient capacity to maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations (41 degrees maximum).

Noncritical violations: None

Springwoods Behavioral Health Services

1955 W. Truckers Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans of soup in the dry storage were dented on the seal.

Starbucks Coffee

847 N. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored in the ice in the ice machine.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The men's rest room was out of soap.

Noncritical violations: There is encrusted food stuck to the top of the cavity of the microwave. The front door does not completely close leaving a gap, which can allow pests to enter the facility.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 9 -- Braum's Ice Cream, 2511 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Braum's Ice Cream, 4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Einstein Bagels, 1500 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Kum & Go, 4451 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Las Fajitas Mexican Grill, 5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Jan. 10 -- Butterflies And Frogs, 3675 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 11 -- Fast Trax, 3010 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Greenland Mini Mart, 25 N. Main St., Greenland; Life And Healthy Nutrition, 1346 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale; My Other Mother Child Care, 3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 4322 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1109 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Jan. 12 -- Dollar General, 548 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Eureka Pizza, 826 N. Leverett St., Fayetteville; Southern Street Treats, 12435 S. Harris Drive, Fayetteville; The Salvation Army, 219 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Jan. 13 -- Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale