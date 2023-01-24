Arkansas governor appoints husband to lead new outdoor recreation, tourism council

First Gentleman Brian Sanders will lead a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday.

The governor signed an executive order establishing the Natural State Initiative and Natural State Advisory Council, for which Brian Sanders will serve as its chair. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the effort will be part of an emphasis in her administration to promote the state’s highly regarded parks, rivers and hunting grounds to boost tourism and public health.

“He brings a passion and energy to this space that is second to none,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Nobody will be more devoted and more committed to making sure this is successful."

Last week, the governor appointed Erick Jackson, senior vice president of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort; Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University; and Rebecca Lentz, an avid outdoorsman, to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission.