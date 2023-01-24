Sections
Arkansas governor appoints husband to lead new outdoor recreation, tourism council

by Neal Earley | Today at 3:38 p.m.
First Gentleman Brian Sanders (left) walks out the Capitol doors with his family, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and kids, Scarlett (from left) George, and Huck during Sanders' inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/111Sanders/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

First Gentleman Brian Sanders will lead a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday.

The governor signed an executive order establishing the Natural State Initiative and Natural State Advisory Council, for which Brian Sanders will serve as its chair. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the effort will be part of an emphasis in her administration to promote the state’s highly regarded parks, rivers and hunting grounds to boost tourism and public health.

“He brings a passion and energy to this space that is second to none,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Nobody will be more devoted and more committed to making sure this is successful."

Last week, the governor appointed Erick Jackson, senior vice president of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort; Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University; and Rebecca Lentz, an avid outdoorsman, to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission.

