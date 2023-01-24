Crutchfield, Brown add Arkansas offers

With Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield and Bentonville receiver CJ Brown receiving scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas during Saturday's Prospect Day, eight in-state prospects have offers from the Hogs for the Class of 2024.

Since 2010, Arkansas has extended offers to an average of 7.2 in-state high school prospects a year while signing an average of 4.7 recruits per year.

Despite the Hogs extending offers, sometimes offers aren't honored for various reasons, including character, academics, performance on the field, etc... while other prospects choose to go out of state.

The 2022 in-state class saw 13 prospects with offers from Arkansas with 10 signing with the Razorbacks. The 2022 class with 10 signees was the largest in-state haul since the 2008 signing class that featured 15 in-state recruits.

The 2024 class has a chance to possibly rival the Class of 2022's 10 signees depending on the development of several junior prospects on Arkansas' radar.

Crutchfield receiving the offer from the Hogs on Saturday was something he's been seeking.

"Back in the ninth grade, they're the offer I always wanted," Crutchfield said. "I always looked up to the Razorbacks because that's where I'm from. It means a lot."

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, also has seven other scholarship offers from Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and others.

While thrilled about receiving the Arkansas offer, Cruthfield said he's not in a hurry to make a decision because he anticipates landing more offers as a senior.

He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

He hung out Saturday with other top junior in-state prospects like Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Benton running back Braylen Russell.

Getting to know the coaching staff was one of the highlights of the visit.

"We went to the meeting room and all the coaches introduced themselves and all the goals they've accomplished," Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield is also outstanding on the basketball court, where he earned first-team All-Tournament honors at the King Cotton Classic in December.

"It helps me to stay in shape and keeps my head on straight," said Crutchfield said of basketball. "Keeps me active so I won't be sitting around not doing nothing."

Crutchfield has yet to be rated by the four major recruiting services.

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, also has offers from Louisville, Colorado State and Purdue.

He recorded 75 receptions for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and had 31 receptions for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.

247 Sports rates him a 3-star recruit.

