2 Arkansas signees selected as McDonald’s All Americans

Arkansas’ men's and women’s basketball programs will have one signee each playing in this year’s McDonald’s All American games.

Center Baye Fall, a signee for the Razorbacks men, and women's signee Taliah Scott, a guard, have been selected to play in the games on March 28 at Toyota Center in Houston.

Fall, 6-11 and 217 pounds, of Denver Accelerated Schools averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks while playing for the Colorado Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last year.

On3.com rates him the No.3 center and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He is the fourth McDonald’s All American for the Razorbacks' men in the past two years. Arkansas freshmen Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh participated in last year’s contest.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School is one of six McDonald’s All Americans to sign with coach Mike Neighbors since his time in Fayetteville.

She is a 5-star guard and the No. 11 player in the country, according to 2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. She averaged 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a junior.

Fall and Scott were named to the Naismith Trophy 2022-23 Preseason Watchlist in November. Arkansas signee Layden Blocker was also named to the men's watch list.

Five male and female finalists will be announced in February and the winners will be awarded in March.