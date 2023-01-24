Group to jam the blues at local bar

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature The Arkadelics at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5, however Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a news release.

The Arkadelics were formed in 2022 as a project by Wightman Harris and his wife Karen.

"Harris broke into the music business with a splash as agent and manager for the late great bluesman Michael Burks," according to the release.

"Giving up road management after securing Burks legacy, Harris discovered he had absorbed much of Burks' music through attending hundreds of shows. The bass patterns were ingrained in him, thus he decided to begin to perform with various musicians. Together with his wife, Karen who provides the heartfelt vocals, they began performing their brand of music," according to the release.

The artists teamed up with South Arkansas veteran vocalist and musician, Bob Wagnon, for what began as the Arkadelics.

"Wagnon's strong vocals coupled with Karen Harris's vocal prowess, form the basis to wrap instrumentation around. Richard Reynolds, old time friend of Wightman Harris, was called upon to provide harmonica. Having Dan Sokoloski on guitar is a great fit providing finesse and fire for the Arkadelics. Drummer, Steve Braud, is the perfect complement to round out the sound for this veteran band," according to the release.

The concert series is promoted by Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation. The society seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society also hosts a free blues jam at RJ's Grill & Bar from 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.