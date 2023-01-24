• Rao Anwar, retired police chief in Karachi, Pakistan, announced he will seek reinstatement and said "justice has been done," after he and 17 others were acquitted in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model that drew criticism from activists and thousands from his Mehsud tribe.

• Andy Beshear, Democratic governor of Kentucky, "was never given the opportunity to respond to the specific request" from Republicans to provide correspondence received or sent by the governor and key officials about school closures, remote learning and nontraditional instruction at the height of the covid-19 outbreak, said spokeswoman Crystal Staley.

• Eric Westveer, a lieutenant with the Ottawa County, Mich., sheriff's office, said two sisters, 8 and 10 years old, "huddled together through the night and kept each other warm until they were able to find a residence that had people in it" after escaping a car their father drove into a lake.

• John Witcher, a physician fired from a hospital for switching patients' covid-19 medicine to ivermectin, filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state's Republican primary.

• Dieunerst Collin, who went viral at 9 for glaring at a videographer in a Popeyes, "will grace social media feeds once again" in a sponsorship deal with the fried chicken chain, a spokeswoman confirmed.

• Andrea Bonafede was arrested by Sicilian police after Italian investigators say he allowed a convicted Mafia boss to use his identity to elude law enforcement for 30 years and "access National Health Care without revealing his real identity," according to a warrant.

• Andiley Nazaire, 23, was arrested by New York City police on several charges for stabbing two migrants who threw glass bottles at him during his shift as a security officer, police say.

• Ruben Gallego, a House Democrat, announced he will run for the Senate in Arizona against former Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who he claims "fought for the interests of big pharma and Wall Street at our expense."

• Aaron Osborne, an assistant superintendent of finance for a Massachusetts school system, said supply chain issues have cost the district thousands of dollars after a computer glitch in its lighting system kept a high school's lights on for more than one year.