Little Rock native Tiffany Wilkerson appointed to Arkansas State Fair general manager

The Arkansas State Fair has appointed its first female general manager, a news release said Tuesday afternoon.

Little Rock native Tiffany Wilkerson has been appointed general manager of the Arkansas State Fair, the release said.

“She is not only the first female to serve as general manager for the ASF, but also the first African American general manager and, at age 39, the youngest to serve in this role,” officials said.

Wilkerson previously worked for the Arkansas Livestock Show Association. She spent the last 20 years serving in several roles, including Commercial Exhibitor Coordinator, Box Office Manager and Director of Administration, the release said.

As general manager, the release said she will be responsible for overseeing all business operations, as well as directing all activities for the promotion, preparation, and production of the annual state fair.

Wilkerson will also work to maintain business organization and structure to manage the Arkansas Fairgrounds year-round, officials said.

“I am thrilled at this opportunity,” Wilkerson told officials in the release, “I intend to take my 20 years of experience and build on our recent levels of success. The sky's the limit for the Arkansas State Fair and our Association.”