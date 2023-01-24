LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host LSU

10:47, 1H - Arkansas 15, LSU 8

Devo Davis has been lights out on Adam Miller early.

Miller has touched the ball 6 times on offense. Davis has 2 steals and has forced 1 miss from the floor in those instances.

Davis, too, is feeling it on the other end. He has a game-high 7 points on 3 of 3 from the floor.

Davis knocked down Arkansas' lone three-point attempt so far from the left corner. He also has two rebounds.

A bit of bad news for the Razorbacks is forward Makhi Mitchell was hit with his second foul prior to the break. He fouled KJ Williams on a three-point attempt.

Jalen Graham is in the game in Mitchell's place. Mitchell has 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 2 blocks.

15:50, 1H - Arkansas 6, LSU 2

The Razorbacks are off to a good start, particularly on the defensive end.

Devo Davis has the assignment tonight on Adam Miller, who provided Arkansas with some bulletin board material on social media in the days after the teams' first meeting. Miller is 0 of 1 shooting with 1 turnover, which Davis forced.

In one sequence, Davis forced a missed jumper by Miller on one end then buried a mid-range jumper versus Miller on the other.

Makhi Mitchell added a layup moments ago. It followed a defensive possession in which he blocked two LSU shots around the rim out of bounds.

Anthony Black also made a pair of free throws.

LSU is 0 of 5 from the floor in the early going with 3 turnovers. Derek Fountain will be at the line when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks lost at LSU 60-57 on Dec. 28 in their SEC opener. They are looking to exact a bit of revenge tonight in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas snapped its four-game losing streak last Saturday with a 69-57 win over Ole Miss. Black led the way with 17 points, 8 assists and 5 steals, becoming the first Razorback to record that stat line or better since Kareem Reid in December 1997.

Davis added 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and freshman Joseph Pinion and Walsh had 13 points each.

Rhode Island transfer Makhel Mitchell is day-to-day with a foot injury, according to a team spokesman. He had 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals against the Rebels before leaving with the injury.

The Razorbacks are 22 of 55 (40%) from deep in the last three games. They are 18 of 37 from three-point range in SEC games immediately after a pass from Black.

Arkansas is wearing pink uniforms tonight as part of Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week. The Razorbacks’ coaches will wear pink polo shirts, as well.

LSU’s starters: Adam Miller, KJ Williams, Derek Fountain, Jalen Reed and Justice Williams

The Tigers have not won since defeating the Razorbacks in December. Their losing streak sits at six games.

Arkansas native and LSU guard Justice Hill is expected to miss his third consecutive game. He recently left the team for personal reasons.

Senior guard Trae Hannibal led the Tigers with 19 points in the teams’ first meeting. He was 9 of 14 from the floor in the win, including 8 of 12 on two-point attempts.

Williams had 8 points on 3 of 7 shooting. He was the focal point of Arkansas’ scouting report that night and will be again tonight, as will Miller, who went 2 of 9 on Dec. 28 for 7 points.

LSU is 13th in league-only games in offensive efficiency and 12th in defensive efficiency. About the only thing the Tigers have done well inside the conference is keep opponents off the free throw line.

They have lost their last three games by 40 (Alabama), 18 (Auburn) and 21 points (Tennessee).