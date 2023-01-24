Man, 19, charged in Conway deaths

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a double homicide Saturday on Lucille Street in Conway, police said Monday afternoon.

Dashaun Jordan Jones, 19, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Saturday, roughly an hour after two men were fatally shot in the 1800 block of Lucille Street, Conway police said in a tweet.

The area is about a half-mile east of the University of Central Arkansas campus.

One victim was found dead at the scene and one later died at the hospital, police said.

Raekwon Hull, 26, and Derek Palmer, 25, were the victims in the homicide, Conway police spokesperson Lacey Kanipe said Monday afternoon.

Jones was transferred to Faulkner County jail where he is being held without bond until his first court appearance, according to the post on Twitter.

Police said he faces two capital murder charges.

Due to a glitch, the jail roster indicated Jones was released shortly after 6 a.m., Sherry Skaggs, a spokesperson for the Faulkner County sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.

"He is and has been in custody since the time of arrest," Skaggs said.