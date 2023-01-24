• Actor Tim Allen denied Pamela Anderson's allegation that he exposed himself to her on the set of "Home Improvement" when she was 23 and he was 37. Allen refuted Anderson's account Sunday in a statement to Variety, which published an excerpt from the "Baywatch" star's forthcoming memoir detailing the alleged encounter. "No, it never happened," Allen told Variety. "I would never do such a thing." In her memoir, "Love, Pamela," Anderson claims that the incident occurred in 1991 on her first day of filming "Home Improvement." She played "Tool Time" girl Lisa in the first two seasons. "Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson wrote in the excerpt. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly. ... He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably." Representatives for Allen did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' request for comment.

• Grammy Award winner Neil Young paid tribute to singer and folk-rock bandmate David Crosby, who died last week at age 81. "David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY [Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young], David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together," Young wrote in a Friday post on his website. Young joined the band, then made of founding members of Crosby, Steven Stills and Graham Nash, in 1969. In his Friday tribute, Young noted that he and Crosby "shared so many great times, especially in the early years." Despite his coming and going from the band throughout the years, the singer-songwriter helped the band earn two Grammy nominations, including an album of the year nod for 1970's "Deja Vu." "'Almost Cut My Hair' ['Deja Vu'], and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows. "Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together," Young continued. "David was the catalyst of many things." Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan, and four children, James Raymond, Django, Erika and Donovan.