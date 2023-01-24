Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Georgia transfer arrested

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon. Jail records showed Thomas, 20, was arrested by University of Georgia police. No other details were immediately available, and it was not known if Thomas had an attorney who could speak for him. Thomas, who is from Eufaula, Ala., was one of Mississippi State's leading receivers this past season, with 44 catches for a team-high 626 yards and seven touchdowns. He announced his transfer to Georgia in December.

Stadium tunnel to expand

Michigan Stadium's lone tunnel -- the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field -- will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field. Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges. A total of 45 portable seats will be lost and enough standing-room only tickets are expected to be added in the stadium to keep its capacity at 107,601. The Big Ten fined Michigan State $100,000 for its role in the stadium tunnel altercations and reprimanded Michigan for failing to "provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas," per conference policy.

BASKETBALL

Lakers, Wizards make trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA, said the teams are working under the expectation that the deal will be completed later Monday. Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power forward wouldn't be in their long-term plans. And it would make sense that the Lakers would be seeking help. At 22-25, they're in 12th place in the Western Conference, but entered Monday just two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 spot and four games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 4 in the West. "I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player," Hachimura told reporters last week. "And I want to be somewhere that likes my game. ... I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That's my goal." The 6-8 Hachimura would provide the Lakers with wing defense and three-point shooting ability, filling two clear needs for a team fighting to stay afloat during Davis' latest lengthy injury absence.

Sharpe apologizes for actions

Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality issued the apology during the "Undisputed" show with Skip Bayless. "I've preached for the last six and a half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired," Sharpe, 54, said. "I'm never gonna say that wasn't Shannon Sharpe because that was me. That was just me getting out of character. And I'm sorry for all those that saw my actions and took offense to my actions." Sharpe exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half Friday and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks. Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him. Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com Arena separated everyone.

BASEBALL

Cruz, Padres finalize deal

Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Monday. The sides agreed to the deal on Jan. 11, pending a physical. The right-handed-hitting Cruz, who turns 43 on July 1, is expected to platoon at designated hitter with 37-year-old lefty hitter Matt Carpenter, who signed a one-year deal with the Padres last month. Cruz is a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner who has 459 home runs in 18 big league seasons. He had 10 homers and 64 RBI in 124 games with Washington last year. He didn't play after Sept. 13 due to an eye condition that required offseason surgery. Cruz received a $3 million buyout after the Nationals declined a mutual option. Cruz has 18 postseason homers and played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers. San Diego reached the National League Championship Series last year before losing to Philadelphia. With the Padres, Cruz will be reunited with former teammates Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Cruz is noted for his veteran clubhouse presence, and was given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy in 2021 while with Tampa Bay. Cruz will be general manager/player with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic this spring. Machado and Soto will also play for the Dominican Republic.

GOLF

LIV at 3 Trump courses

The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be going to three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event schedule in 2023, according to a report from SI.com. The report said LIV Golf announced its schedule, although the LIV website only said that a full schedule was coming soon. The rival league previously said it would open its season Feb. 24-26 at the Mexican golf resort of Mayakoba, which formerly hosted a PGA Tour stop. LIV Golf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph in the U.K. quoted European tour CEO Keith Pelley as saying he and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan have recused themselves as Official World Golf Ranking board members from any discussion on whether LIV Golf should be receiving world ranking points. The PGA Tour confirmed Monahan was not part of the December board meeting that addressed LIV's status. It typically takes a year before a new circuit joins the OWGR system, and LIV Golf's league of 54-hole events with no cuts falls short of some of the OWGR guidelines. LIV Golf previously had announced seven sites, including four that previously were used on the PGA Tour or European tour -- Mayakoba, The Gallery at Dove Mountain north of Tucson, Ariz.; The Greenbrier in West Virginia; and Valderrama in Spain. The full schedule, according to SI.com, includes Trump National in northern Virginia (May 26-28), Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. (Aug. 11-13), and Trump National Doral near Miami (Oct. 20-22).