Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1923

• The Arkansas University Removal Association, an organization having as its objective the removal of the University of Arkansas from Fayetteville to Little Rock was perfected at a meeting held at the Hotel Marin yesterday afternoon. Judge Frank Milwee of Clarendon, who is secretary of the association said that men representing 41 counties of the state were represented and that the majority of them are not residents of Little Rock. ... Judge Milwee said it is hoped that the action will cause the people of Little Rock to start an organized effort to get through the present legislature a bill that will enable the people of the state to vote on the life question of removing the university.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1973

• No surprises emerged from the public hearing Monday by County Judge Frank Mackey on proposed incorporation of the city of "South Little Rock." That is, the case against incorporation remains just as strong now as it always has been. Judge Mackey himself says he listened to statements about incorporation "with an open mind" and that will surely mean he will turn down the request when his decision is announced later this week. Creation of a new city by any acceptable measure would be contrary to the best interests of all persons residing in the Pulaski County metropolitan area. ... Little Rock city officials are studying an annexation proposal that would bring "South Little Rock" as well as other areas into the municipality, which is equipped to provide immediately the services of first class city (in all its meaning) to the residents annexed.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1998

RUSSELLVILLE -- Weyerhaeuser Corp. will ask the city Planning Commission on Monday to grant a permit for a chip mill that would mainly serve the Japanese papermaking industry. Company officials told a commission subcommittee Thursday that Weyerhaeuser would operate the mill in an environmentally safe manner and the plant would not present a significant noise or traffic problem. But some environmentalists and others fear the operation of the mill, along with two similar mills already operating in the state, would result in the clearing of large areas of land, thereby damaging wildlife habitats. The Planning Commission has the authority to approve the permit or send the matter to the Russellville City Council for its approval. Chip mills grind trees into small chips to make paper and such mills can use lower quality timber than lumber mills.

10 years ago

Jan. 24, 2013

• The Little Rock School District surveyed parents and teachers this week to assess their support for placing armed guards in its elementary schools. Under a plan proposed by Superintendent Morris Holmes, the district would place an armed civilian guard in every school not staffed by a Little Rock police officer. The School Board is set to consider that plan, which also calls for 10 additional unarmed guards throughout the district, at tonight's regular meeting.