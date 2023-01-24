PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale Har-Ber uses 32-6 surge in third quarter to blow out Rogers





SPRINGDALE -- The blizzard that some forecasters are predicting today for Northwest Arkansas came early to Wildcat Arena Monday night.

That's where Springdale Har-Ber blasted Rogers 64-24 after outscoring the Lady Mounties 32-6 in the third quarter of a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 22.

Har-Ber scored 18 consecutive points in the third quarter after Rogers pulled to within 25-18 at halftime.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock because of the 30-point sportsmanship rule for high school basketball in Arkansas.

"We had a good start in the first quarter and a good start in the third quarter," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "In between, in the first quarter and the whole second quarter, we couldn't find a rhythm. We were a little off and we talked about that at the half."

Har-Ber dominated the third quarter with a handful of players contributing points for the Lady Wildcats (12-7, 6-2), who've won five consecutive after early league losses to Fort Smith Northside and Bentonville. Pacious McDaniel led the way with 18 points. Delaney Rollers had 16 points, followed by Galatia Andrew with 11 and Alexus Plascensia with eight.

Brooklyn Owens had 10 points for Rogers (8-12, 3-4), which entered the game with some momentum after beating Springdale and Rogers Heritage last week.

"(Roller) hits some shots, Galatia hit our first two shots, and Alexus Plascensia did a great job around the basket," Jenkins said. "This was the first time (Plascensia) has had a bigger role with our team. She's become a presence inside and that makes a big difference."

Har-Ber built a 13-point lead in the first half before Rogers used a late spurt to pulled to within 25-18 at halftime. Aubrey Treadwell made two 3-pointers and a free throw for Rogers, which scored eight of the final 10 points in the first half.

Har-Ber's quick start was led by Andrew, who made consecutive 3-pointers to begin the game. Har-Ber increased its lead to 23-10 in the second quarter then turned the game into a blowout by outscoring Rogers 32-6 in the third quarter.

BOYS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 47, ROGERS 42

Har-Ber outscored Rogers 16-8 in the third quarter to overtake the Mounties.

Rogers led 25-19 at halftime behind the play of Graycen Cash, who led the Mounties with 19 points. Jaxon Conley scored 15 for Har-Ber. He was followed by Nate Kingsbury with 11 points and Kase Chambless with 10.

Hayden Wood added nine points, including a clutch 3-pointer to give Har-Ber (14-5, 6-2) a 44-40 lead. Cash scored again for Rogers (5-13, 0-7) before Conley had a steal and made three of four free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats.



