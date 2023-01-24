NEWS IN BRIEF

Simmons to release

earnings in live call

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and year-end earnings today before the stock market opens.

The Pine Bluff bank's management team also has scheduled a live conference call at 9 a.m. to review the results. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2779, and entering conference number 10174103.

The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the investor relations tab at the bank's website, simmonsbank.com The recorded version will be available for 60 days.

Simmons announced Monday it will pay a quarterly $0.20 cash dividend on Class A common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 3 to shareholders of record as of March 15. The dividend is a penny, or 5%, more than the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

CNH Industrial strike

ends after 8 months

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of Case IH and New Holland tractors and other heavy equipment.

The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine, Wisc., and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal on Saturday, two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement.

The union didn't disclose any details of what is included in the contract.

A spokeswoman for CNH Industrial didn't immediately respond to questions about the new agreement. Previously, the company said the last offer that workers rejected included raises of 28% to 38% over four years.

"This agreement reflects the effort of a determined bargaining team and members being on an almost nine-month strike," United Auto Workers President Ray Curry said in a statement.

Throughout the strike, workers fought for raises that would help cover inflation and wouldn't be consumed by increases in health insurance costs. Before the walkout started last May 2, workers rejected a deal with 18.5% raises.

With more than 37,000 employees worldwide, Basildon, U.K.,-based CNH Industrial has continued to produce construction and agricultural equipment throughout the strike.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up as

inflation seen easing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 825.50, up 15.12.

"The S&P 500 rallied 1.1%, the Nasdaq surged by 2% on Tuesday on continued hope that the Federal Reserve is closer to ending its rate hikes after recent reports showing inflation subsiding," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.