Sources: Wilson is Arkansas' pick for assistant

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to hire Deron Wilson, a former Texas-San Antonio and McNeese State assistant coach, as the Razorbacks’ cornerbacks coach, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Wilson spent last season as a defensive quality control assistant for cornerbacks at Florida. News of his expected hiring was first reported by On3Sports.com.

Wilson, the nephew of LSU associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson, is a New Orleans native and former standout at Southern Miss, where he started the first 39 games of his career before an injury derailed his senior season.

He started coaching as a graduate assistant at Texas-San Antonio in 2016 before taking on the full-time position of cornerbacks coach in 2018, which he held for two years.

Wilson moved to McNeese State, where he served as defensive coordinator for two years in 2020-21 before taking a spot on first-year Florida Coach Billy Napier’s staff last year.

The hiring of Wilson would round out Pittman’s 10-man staff after he replaced five assistant coaches, including coordinators Barry Odom and Kendal Briles this offseason. Wilson would replace Dominique Bowman, now at Temple, and work with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson in the Arkansas secondary.



