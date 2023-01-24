Three people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Bentonville

• Dillon Nichols, 21, of 1005 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Nichols was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Caden Martin, 20, of 1629 W. Beech Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Garrett Myers, 32, of 12898 S. Ervan Beeks Road in Farmington, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Myers was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.