Today’s high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at North Little Rock
Jonesboro at Conway
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Southwest
6A-WEST
Fayetteville at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage
Springdale at Bentonville
Rogers at Fort Smith Southside
5A-CENTRAL
eStem at Sylvan Hills
Jacksonville at Beebe
Little Rock Parkview at Vilonia
Maumelle at Little Rock Christian#
5A-EAST
Marion at Paragould
Nettleton at Valley View
Searcy at Batesville
West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at White Hall
Hot Springs Lakeside at Texarkana
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff
Sheridan at Hot Springs
5A-WEST
Greenwood at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenbrier
Russellville at Harrison
Siloam Springs at Van Buren
4A-1
Gravette at Shiloh Christian
Prairie Grove at Huntsville
4A-3
Blytheville at Highland*
Forrest City at Jonesboro Westside*
Trumann at Pocahontas*
Wynne at Southside Batesville*
4A-4
Mena at Clarksville
Morrilton at Subiaco Academy*
Ozark at Dardanelle
Waldron at Pottsville
4A-5
Bauxite at Pulaski Academy
Clinton at Little Rock Christian*
Joe T. Robinson at Heber Springs
Lonoke at LISA Academy West*
4A-7
Ashdown at De Queen
Hope at Camden Fairview
Malvern at Arkadelphia
Nashville at Magnolia
4A-8
Crossett at Star City
Hamburg at Watson Chapel
Mills at Warren
Stuttgart at Monticello
3A-1
Elkins at Bergman
Green Forest at West Fork
3A-2
Cave City at Melbourne
Mountain View at Hoxie
Tuckerman at Walnut Ridge
3A-3
Gosnell at Corning*
Harrisburg at Osceola*
Manila at Piggott*
3A-4
Booneville at Hackett
Danville at Cedarville
Paris at Two Rivers
3A-5
Atkins at Mayflower
Baptist Prep at Perryville
Lamar at Dover
Maumelle Charter at Central Ark. Christian
3A-6
Bald Knob at Pangburn
Harding Academy at Helena
Riverview at LISA Academy North
Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Prescott
Genoa Central at Glen Rose
Jessieville at Bismarck
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Drew Central
DeWitt at Smackover
Dollarway at McGehee
Dumas at Lake Village
2A-1
Greenland at Eureka Springs
Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers
Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville
Yellville-Summit at Cotter
2A-2
Mount Vernon-Enola at Cedar Ridge
Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County
White County Central at Quitman
2A-3
Bay at Cross County
Buffalo Island Central at East Poinsett County
Earle at Marmaduke*
Riverside at Rector*
2A-4
Future School at Hector*
Lavaca at Mansfield
Mountainburg at Magazine
Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-5
Bigelow at Conway Christian
Conway St. Joseph at Mountain Pine
England at Poyen
Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star
2A-6
Des Arc at Barton
Hazen at Carlisle
Marianna at Palestine-Wheatley
McCrory at KIPP Delta
2A-7
Dierks at Caddo Hills
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Spring Hill at Foreman
2A-8
Fordyce at Gurdon
Junction City at Rison
Woodlawn at Ouachita
1A-1 EAST
Alpena at Deer
Jasper at Lead Hill
Kingston at Oark
Mount Judea at Omaha
1A-1 WEST
County Line at Ozark Catholic
St. Paul at Decatur
Thaden at Mulberry
The New School at Founders Classical
1A-2
Calico Rock at Viola
Concord at West Side Greers Ferry
Shirley at Norfork
Timbo at Rural Special
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Crowley's Ridge
Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree
1A-4
Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton
Nemo Vista at Wonderview
1A-5
Bradford at Clarendon
Brinkley at Augusta
Midland at Scott Charter
1A-7
Mineral Springs at Kirby
Mount Ida at Blevins
Oden at Lafayette County
Taylor at Bradley
1A-8
Emerson at Bearden
Friendship Aspire at Hermitage
Hampton at Dermott
Strong at Nevada
Nonconference
Corning at Malden, Mo.#
Gosnell at Caruthersville, Mo.#
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Fountain Lake
Marmaduke at Rivercrest#
Maynard at Koshkonong, Mo.
Piggott at Marked Tree#
*Boys only
#Girls only
[]