Today’s high school basketball schedule

by Todd Pearce | Today at 1:00 a.m.

TODAY'S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at North Little Rock

Jonesboro at Conway

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Southwest

6A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage

Springdale at Bentonville

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside

5A-CENTRAL

eStem at Sylvan Hills

Jacksonville at Beebe

Little Rock Parkview at Vilonia

Maumelle at Little Rock Christian#

5A-EAST

Marion at Paragould

Nettleton at Valley View

Searcy at Batesville

West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at White Hall

Hot Springs Lakeside at Texarkana

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff

Sheridan at Hot Springs

5A-WEST

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Russellville at Harrison

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

4A-1

Gravette at Shiloh Christian

Prairie Grove at Huntsville

4A-3

Blytheville at Highland*

Forrest City at Jonesboro Westside*

Trumann at Pocahontas*

Wynne at Southside Batesville*

4A-4

Mena at Clarksville

Morrilton at Subiaco Academy*

Ozark at Dardanelle

Waldron at Pottsville

4A-5

Bauxite at Pulaski Academy

Clinton at Little Rock Christian*

Joe T. Robinson at Heber Springs

Lonoke at LISA Academy West*

4A-7

Ashdown at De Queen

Hope at Camden Fairview

Malvern at Arkadelphia

Nashville at Magnolia

4A-8

Crossett at Star City

Hamburg at Watson Chapel

Mills at Warren

Stuttgart at Monticello

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman

Green Forest at West Fork

3A-2

Cave City at Melbourne

Mountain View at Hoxie

Tuckerman at Walnut Ridge

3A-3

Gosnell at Corning*

Harrisburg at Osceola*

Manila at Piggott*

3A-4

Booneville at Hackett

Danville at Cedarville

Paris at Two Rivers

3A-5

Atkins at Mayflower

Baptist Prep at Perryville

Lamar at Dover

Maumelle Charter at Central Ark. Christian

3A-6

Bald Knob at Pangburn

Harding Academy at Helena

Riverview at LISA Academy North

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Prescott

Genoa Central at Glen Rose

Jessieville at Bismarck

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Drew Central

DeWitt at Smackover

Dollarway at McGehee

Dumas at Lake Village

2A-1

Greenland at Eureka Springs

Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers

Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville

Yellville-Summit at Cotter

2A-2

Mount Vernon-Enola at Cedar Ridge

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County

White County Central at Quitman

2A-3

Bay at Cross County

Buffalo Island Central at East Poinsett County

Earle at Marmaduke*

Riverside at Rector*

2A-4

Future School at Hector*

Lavaca at Mansfield

Mountainburg at Magazine

Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-5

Bigelow at Conway Christian

Conway St. Joseph at Mountain Pine

England at Poyen

Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star

2A-6

Des Arc at Barton

Hazen at Carlisle

Marianna at Palestine-Wheatley

McCrory at KIPP Delta

2A-7

Dierks at Caddo Hills

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Spring Hill at Foreman

2A-8

Fordyce at Gurdon

Junction City at Rison

Woodlawn at Ouachita

1A-1 EAST

Alpena at Deer

Jasper at Lead Hill

Kingston at Oark

Mount Judea at Omaha

1A-1 WEST

County Line at Ozark Catholic

St. Paul at Decatur

Thaden at Mulberry

The New School at Founders Classical

1A-2

Calico Rock at Viola

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry

Shirley at Norfork

Timbo at Rural Special

1A-3

Mammoth Spring at Crowley's Ridge

Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree

1A-4

Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton

Nemo Vista at Wonderview

1A-5

Bradford at Clarendon

Brinkley at Augusta

Midland at Scott Charter

1A-7

Mineral Springs at Kirby

Mount Ida at Blevins

Oden at Lafayette County

Taylor at Bradley

1A-8

Emerson at Bearden

Friendship Aspire at Hermitage

Hampton at Dermott

Strong at Nevada

Nonconference

Corning at Malden, Mo.#

Gosnell at Caruthersville, Mo.#

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Fountain Lake

Marmaduke at Rivercrest#

Maynard at Koshkonong, Mo.

Piggott at Marked Tree#

*Boys only

#Girls only

